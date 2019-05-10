I tried Liquid Death, the water for punk rockers that just raised $1.6 million from Twitter’s cofounder and other tech stars — and it just tasted like water

caption Liquid Death comes in a tallboy can. source Matt Weinberger/Business Insider

On Tuesday, Liquid Death announced it closed $1.6 million in seed funding from Science Inc. and other tech notables including Twitter cofounder Biz Stone for its punk-inspired tallboy water cans.

Former Netflix creative director Mike Cessario founded Liquid Death as a way to bring his punk rock ethos to water – an approach that generated some debate and controversy.

I got my hands on a 12-pack of Liquid Death tallboys to see for myself whether it could “murder your thirst,” as promised.

In the end, it’s water in a can. It tastes like water. It felt odd to drink a non-carbonated beverage from a can, but I would reach for one again if I was thirsty and that distinctive tallboy was in my vicinity.

Turns out, even water for punk rockers, served in a tallboy can, still tastes like water.

On Tuesday, former Netflix creative director Mike Cessario announced he had raised $1.6 million for Liquid Death, his new venture selling water served in a tallboy can.

The water, inspired by Cessario’s background in the punk scene, generated some debate on Twitter Tuesday. Many critics wanted to know why water needed to be “rebranded,” and some argued that Liquid Death was everything wrong with the whole notion of venture funding.

Skulls and gruesome commercials aside, I wanted to know if Cessario’s claims that this was “the best-tasting water ever” held up. He told Business Insider that he started a canned water company because “nothing’s better at murdering your thirst,” and the company sent us a 12-pack of cans to try it for ourselves. I couldn’t resist.

My verdict: it tastes like water.

caption Liquid Death’s branding is all over the can. source Megan Hernbroth / Business Insider

Turns out, branding doesn’t really change how good-old H20 tastes.

I am by no means a water connoisseur, but I enjoy a bubbly LaCroix every now and then to keep my hydration habits interesting.

There was an initial surprise in popping open the tallboy and swigging some nicely chilled – but entirely flat – water. I am probably conditioned to expect the sizzle of a fizzy drink from a can, and so was caught off guard when the first drop of this less exciting thirst-murderer hit my tongue.

If you’ve ever picked up a glass thinking it was a clear soda but come to find out its actually water, you know the exact type of surprise and disappointment I’m talking about.

caption Yep, it’s water. source Becky Peterson / Business Insider

Some of my colleagues thought the water had a slightly salty taste, and others thought it tasted like a glass of water that was left on a nightstand a little too long.

I do appreciate that the aluminum cans are more recyclable than plastic, but they didn’t seem to hold up very well in transit. Many of the cans were delivered dented, but otherwise intact.

In the end, our thirst was quenched and Liquid Death got the job done. I don’t know if it committed a murder, but I suppose I am less thirsty.