Liquid Group partners JETCO to allow Singapore bank customers to make QR payments in Hong Kong

Singapore bank customers may soon be able to make QR payments in Hong Kong, under a new partnership between mobile payment service company Liquid Group and JETCO.

Singapore-based Liquid Group’s partnership with Hong Kong banking service provider JETCO will allow cross-border QR payments in Hong Kong and Singapore, the company said on Thursday (May 23).

According to a statement, Liquid Group said that customers of its partner banks will be able to make cashless purchases from participating merchants in Hong Kong.

Similarly, customers of JETCO’s 30 partner banks in Hong Kong and Macau can also use their own QR payment apps to buy items from participating merchants in Singapore.

Both companies also said in a statement that they are working towards providing additional services to aid partner banks in delivering innovative services to their customers.

This includes enabling merchants to launch marketing campaigns on participating payment apps without the need for additional cashier training or verification during checkout.

Customers will then be able to enjoy merchant promotions and deals from both countries through this service.

Earlier in April, Liquid Group also entered into agreement with Changi Airport Group to enable integrated acceptance of multiple major QR payment apps by merchants across all four of Singapore’s airport terminals.

This allows retailers at Changi Airport to accept e-wallets such as GrabPay, Liquid Pay, Singtel Dash, Ezi Wallet and PayNow QR bank payment apps, as well as international payment app partners such as WeChat Pay, UnionPay and Alipay.

