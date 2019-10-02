The world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show. Here’s a look inside the game-changing 367-foot vessel concept.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Sinot, a Dutch yacht design company, just unveiled a detailed model of what will become the world’s first hydrogen-powered superyacht at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The 367-foot vessel will be completely powered by liquid hydrogen and fuel cell technology, and it will only emit water.

Aside from the technological innovation, the yacht will have all the lavish trappings of the typical luxury superyacht.

Take a look at renderings of the futuristic, eco-conscious superyacht.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A model of a 367-foot yacht designed to run on liquid hydrogen was unveiled last week at the Monaco Yacht Show, the world’s biggest superyacht event, Forbes reports.

The detailed miniature model, presented by Netherlands-based Sinot Yacht & Architecture Design, is just over 6.5 feet and showcases the innovative direction the superyacht industry is taking.

Read more: I got into a Monaco Yacht Show gala for VIP superyacht buyers and industry elite. Here’s what it was like at the exclusive party, which overlooked $4.3 billion worth of superyachts in the port.

Upon completion, the watercraft, named Aqua, will be the first superyacht to run on liquid hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The yacht’s only emission will be water and the system is dependent on two 28-ton vacuum-sealed tanks of liquid hydrogen stored at -423°F.

Beyond cutting-edge technology, the vessel will feature state-of-the-art design and amenities.

Keep reading for a look at renderings of Aqua and an inside glimpse at the future of eco-conscious superyachting.

Aqua, the 367-foot superyacht that will run entirely on liquid hydrogen, will operate at a top speed of 17 knots and have a range of 3,750 nautical miles.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

The technology depends on two 28-ton, vacuum-sealed tanks that store liquid hydrogen at a cool -423°F. The tanks are viewable through a glass panel at the base of a spiraling staircase at the center of the vessel.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

The superyacht’s futuristic looks aimed to complement its eco-conscious, cutting-edge technology with the luxurious air of a typical superyacht, according to the designer.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

The team at Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design spent five months designing Aqua. “Our challenge was to implement fully operational liquid hydrogen and fuel cells in a true superyacht that is not only groundbreaking in technology but also in design and aesthetics,” lead designer Sander Sinot explained in a press release.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

The exterior was inspired by the flow of ocean swells, resulting in curved exterior lines and glass band windows.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

The five-deck superyacht will accommodate 14 guests and 31 crew members.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

There is a master pavilion, two VIP state rooms, and four regular state rooms. All rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a minimalistic, Japanese-inspired style.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

Amenities include a cascading infinity pool and extensive outdoor lounging space.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

In addition to a number of casual indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces, there is a formal dining area that seats 14.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

The superyacht also has an expansive indoor health and wellness center featuring a gym, a hydro-massage room, and a yoga studio, reflecting the wealthy’s growing interest in wellness as a status symbol.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot

Read more: ‘It’s like going camping’: Miranda Kerr said she and Evan Spiegel mop their floors with eucalyptus oil and turn off almost all the electricity in their house at night – and people have questions

And because superyacht owners love their toys, Aqua will also have carrying space for two 32-foot tenders and three jet-skis.

source Courtesy of Sinot

Source: Sinot