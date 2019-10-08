You can rent a rainbow Lisa Frank-themed penthouse for $199 a night

caption Even the windows in the Lisa Frank flat are colorful. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

Hotels.com partnered with Lisa Frank to create a rainbow-colored penthouse that guests can stay at for $199 a night.

Located in the Barsala hotel in Los Angeles, the limited-edition flat features a rainbow kitchen, murals of iconic characters, and a light-up canopy bed.

The room also has tons of special details, like nostalgia-worthy snacks in the kitchen and rainbow lights in the shower.

Finally, ’90s kids can live out their childhood dreams by surrounding themselves with Lisa Frank’s most colorful and iconic characters.

Hotels.com has teamed up with Lisa Frank to create a dreamy penthouse at the Barsala Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Dubbed the “Lisa Frank Flat,” the limited-edition penthouse is full of rainbow colors, all of the designs you know and love, and plenty of limited-edition swag.

Guests can reserve a spot in this hotel on Hotels.com from October 11 through October 27, and the place costs just $199 per night.

Here’s a look inside the dreamy, multicolored Lisa Frank penthouse.

The living room area is filled with iconic characters you’ll instantly remember.

caption There’s an entire wall dedicated to Lisa Frank favorites. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

The wall is plastered with a rainbow mural that includes photos of Ballet Bunnies and Casey and Caymus the Golden Retrievers – it’s the perfect Instagram-photo background.

Even the window has gotten the Lisa Frank treatment.

caption There’s even a holographic lamp. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

Also in the living room area is an incredibly colorful window that’s framed by rainbow curtains.

Plus, there are tons of special small details in the space, like a holographic lamp and a pillow with Angel Kitty on it.

The bedroom area features a super dreamy setup.

caption The bed is queen-sized. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

Between the light-up white canopy and the wall of pastel clouds, this bedroom situation will likely leave you feeling super relaxed.

There’s even a glowing Markie the Unicorn wall fixture and turquoise nightstand in the space.

The wall behind the bed is colorful, too.

caption There are even tiny cloud pillows. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

The queen-sized bed is fitted with custom Lisa Frank sheets and comforters.

A small desk includes some office supplies that will actually make you want to work.

caption The desk includes a rainbow leopard-print binder, a calendar, and lots of stationery. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

It’s packed with all of the colorful Lisa Frank office supplies you had on your wishlist during every back-to-school season.

There’s even a special calendar on the wall that features more colorful Lisa Frank designs.

The kitchen is bright and stocked with goodies.

caption Even the tea kettle is colorful. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

Some of the cabinets feature animal-print designs and even the dishtowels come in every color in the rainbow.

Even the cabinets are filled with color.

caption You can see the rainbow window in the background. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

Some of the colorful cabinets are filled with surprises, like a collection of vibrant stuffed animals.

It’s also stocked with plenty of nostalgia-inducing candy to keep your sweet tooth more than satisfied.

caption The mini bar is actually filled with candy. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

You’ll definitely be late-night snacking with these complimentary options.

The counter is full of some ’90s favorites: colorful Pop-Tarts, Pixi Sticks, Rain-Blo gum, Fun Dip, Gushers, and Planters Cheez Balls.

A gallery wall is covered in fun prints to give you something to look at.

caption There are plenty of familiar characters on the wall. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

You’ll notice the face of Tikanni the husky puppy right away, as well as pictures of Forrest the Tiger and Playtime and Summer, as well as some other familiar kitties.

Even the Hotels.com mascot, Captain Obvious, as been given a Lisa Frank-inspired makeover.

The bathroom, however, might be the coolest room of them all.

caption Even the mat has mermaid scales. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

The wallpaper makes you feel like you’re literally at the bottom of the ocean, surrounded by colorful Lisa Frank-created fish.

And after showering, you can step on a shimmery fish-scale bath mat.

The shower is pretty cool, too.

caption The shower has rainbow lights inside. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

In the epic LED rainbow shower, you’ll be bathing next to a giant mural of Echo the dolphin.

Even the toilet-paper holder has been carefully chosen.

caption There’s no shortage of color in here. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

The dolphin toilet-paper holder adds a touch of whimsy to the brightly colored bathroom, too.

There are themed complimentary goodies in the bathroom as well.

caption Guests can bring the robes home. source Courtesy of Hotels.com

After your shower, you can wrap yourself in a neon-colored bathrobe and pop on some Lisa Frank-inspired plush slippers.

Even better? You can take both of these items home with you.

