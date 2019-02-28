Lisa Sheridan, ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ actress, dead at 44

caption Actress Lisa Sheridan attends the premiere of “Only God Can” in March 2016. source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Actress Lisa Sheridan is dead at 44.

Sheridan was found dead at her New Orleans, Louisiana, home on Monday.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

The actress was best-known for her roles in dramas.

Friends mourned her on social media.

Actress Lisa Sheridan is dead at 44.

The actress was found dead at her New Orleans, Louisiana, home on Monday, her manager Mitch Clem told Fox News.

At this time, her cause of death is unknown, Clem said.

“Obviously, we were all blindsided with this devastating loss, Clem told Fox. “Lisa was deeply loved. We are heartbroken and enormously saddened. Cause of death is not known at this time. We are waiting for the coroner’s report.”

In his statement, Clem said that Sheridan did not die by suicide.

“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide,” he said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded.”

Throughout her career, Sheridan appeared on more than 30 network TV shows like “Invasion,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” and “The Mentalist,” among others. She also appeared in movies, like “Elsa & Fred” and “Strange Nature.”

Read more: Luke Perry, star of ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills 90210,’ reportedly hospitalized after a stroke

Following the news of her death, Sheridan’s friends took to social media to mourn the actress.

“She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes, I was,” magazine editor and film director Michael Dunaway wrote on Instagram. “I met Lisa when she was 14 years old, over 30 years ago. We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one.”

Sheridan’s “Only God Can” co-star Donna D’Errico paid respect to Sheridan on Facebook.

“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city … even this world,” D’Errico wrote. “Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into … even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss.”

Mitch Clem didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.