Lisa Sheridan, ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ actress, dead at 44

Actress Lisa Sheridan is dead at 44.
The actress was found dead at her New Orleans, Louisiana, home on Monday, her manager Mitch Clem told Fox News.
At this time, her cause of death is unknown, Clem said.
“Obviously, we were all blindsided with this devastating loss, Clem told Fox. “Lisa was deeply loved. We are heartbroken and enormously saddened. Cause of death is not known at this time. We are waiting for the coroner’s report.”
In his statement, Clem said that Sheridan did not die by suicide.
“The family has unequivocally confirmed that this is not a suicide,” he said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is absolutely, 100% unfounded.”
Throughout her career, Sheridan appeared on more than 30 network TV shows like “Invasion,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” and “The Mentalist,” among others. She also appeared in movies, like “Elsa & Fred” and “Strange Nature.”
Following the news of her death, Sheridan’s friends took to social media to mourn the actress.
“She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes, I was,” magazine editor and film director Michael Dunaway wrote on Instagram. “I met Lisa when she was 14 years old, over 30 years ago. We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one.”
She called me Big Brother, and for all intents and purposes I was. I met Lisa when she was fourteen years old, over thirty years ago. We were immediately attached at the hip, true soulmates from minute one. For the rest of the days of her life, she was a central part of mine. She was beautiful, obviously, and an immensely talented actor, and a wonderful friend, but more than anything she really did radiate this impossibly bright energy and life. Even in her dark moments. And she had plenty of those, especially over the last few years. During these later years she took to telling me, "You're the greatest big brother a girl could ever have." It was how we ended each conversation. I treasured it then, and I treasure it even more now knowing I'll never hear it again, this side of the river. So good night, my sweet little sister. No one will ever again be to me what you were, and are. I'm trying to take comfort in knowing your struggles and pain and grief are "at last, and last behind you." I love you with all my heart, yesterday, today, and forever. Sorry that I can't write more; it's just still too painful.
Sheridan’s “Only God Can” co-star Donna D’Errico paid respect to Sheridan on Facebook.
“It’s so rare to find kind, gentle souls like hers in this industry, this city … even this world,” D’Errico wrote. “Truly one of the most genuinely sweet and gentle people I’ve ever come across in my life. She brought a sweetness and bright energy to any room she happened to walk into … even in her darker times. I am devastated by this loss.”
Mitch Clem didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.