Talent manager Scooter Braun is in a very public feud with Taylor Swift. Here are 30 of his biggest clients.

caption Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber are managed by Scooter Braun. source Getty Images Jim Spellman/WireImage Gotham/Getty Images

Scooter Braun has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as the manager to some of the biggest acts in the music industry.

Braun isn’t only Justin Bieber’s longtime manager, he also represents Ariana Grande, Kanye West, J Balvin, Carly Rae Jepsen, among others listed on his media company’s website, SB Projects.

After it was announced on Sunday that the 38-year-old executive bought Taylor Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Records, and thus the pop star’s entire music catalogue, Swift took to Tumblr to reveal that this was her “worse case scenario.” She also called Braun a “bully.”

Since then, Bieber was the first to defend Braun, with others, including Demi Lovato following suit.

Here’s a list of 30 artists Braun currently represents.

Braun is Justin Bieber’s longtime manager.

caption Justin Bieber showing off a Drew House shirt on February 26, 2019. source Gotham/Getty Images

It was Braun who discovered Justin Bieber when the singer was 12 years old and posting videos on YouTube.

The two have been inseparable ever since, which explains why Bieber was quick to defend Braun in an Instagram post after Swift’s Tumblr post.

Braun began managing Ariana Grande in 2013, and was briefly fired by the singer in 2016. After seven months, they reunited that same year.

caption Ariana Grande attends Billboard’s Women in Music event on December 6, 2018. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

Grande maintains a good relationship with Braun, calling him family in an Instagram post dedicated to wishing him a happy birthday on June 18.

Braun told Variety last year that getting fired by Grande made him a better manager.

“…It allowed me to know that I can be fired – I had never been fired before,” Braun said. “It made me know that as much as you give to people in a service business – we do a lot of asset business, but this is a service business – you can never expect anyone to reciprocate.”

Braun insists that he isn’t Kanye West’s “manager,” but is more of an “adviser.”

caption Kanye West has won six Grammys. source Getty

In one of West’s infamous Twitter rants last year, the artist tweeted that he “can’t be managed.” A few months later, Braun told The Guardian that they were “on good terms” and the rapper still appears on SB Projects website.

“We’re not going to use the word ‘manager’ – it’s not a word that he likes, nor does it really describe our relationship,” Braun said. “I see myself as an adviser and a partner in his efforts.”

Demi Lovato recently signed a contract with Braun, and also came to his defense following Swift’s post.

caption Demi Lovato at an event for Fabletics on May 18, 2018. source Getty Images

The singer-songwriter announced on her Instagram that her “dream came true,” when she signed to Braun in May.

On Sunday, Lovato responded to a tweet from singer and actor Todrick Hall – who said he was once Braun’s client but left after six years of being “ignored” – in which Hall called Braun “homophobic.”

“Hey boo, idk you or anything and this isn’t hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious,” she wrote in a since-deleted reply to Hall’s tweet. “Please don’t spread information that isn’t true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn’t. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, he wouldn’t have signed me if he was. No hate just trying to clear that up.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also wrote on her Instagram story that Braun is a “good man.”

Braun recently signed Colombian singer-songwriter, J Balvin.

caption J Balvin at the Dior Homme Menswear fashion show on June 21, 2019. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

In a statement to Billboard, Braun announced that he signed a contract with J Balvin in June.

Balvin, who has frequently collaborated with Cardi B and Pharrell Williams, said the pairing was “meant to be.”

Carly Rae Jepsen signed to Braun’s Schoolboy Records/Interscope after “Call Me Maybe” became a hit in the US.

caption Carly Rae Jepsen is a Canadian singer-songwriter. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Braun told Billboard in 2012 that he “went on a rampage” to try to track down Jepsen after he heard the pop song. She signed a deal with Braun that same year.

The Canadian is currently on tour for her latest studio album, “Dedicated.”

Braun’s SB Projects signed the Black Eyed Peas in 2015.

caption Will.I.am, Taboo and Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas at a press conference on August 16, 2018. source Victor Chavez/Getty Images

According to a 2015 Billboard article, Braun manages the hip hop group but not the solo artists, Will.I.am and former member Fergie.

Last year, Will.I.am confirmed that Fergie left the group. They also released “Masters of the Sun,” which according to Rolling Stone, was an album that was originally a graphic novel and had a virtual reality component.

Ashley Graham signed with Braun in 2018, in order to build her lifestyle brand.

caption Ashley Graham at the New York Fashion Week’s kickoff party on September 6, 2017. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The model and “America’s Next Top Model” judge spoke with Elle Magazine in January about creating a lifestyle brand that encompasses all her work, including lingerie, denim, and bikinis.

And that’s where Braun comes in, she said.

“Within two seconds of meeting her, I knew she was someone I would be friends with,” Braun told Elle Magazine. “Her energy is contagious. If Ashley were to walk in a room, she would give you a big hug and make you laugh.”

Usher signed to Braun’s management company in 2016.

caption Usher is a Grammy award-winning artist. source Getty Images

The R&B singer-songwriter said that he’s “always been in the Scooter family,” according to Billboard.

“We actually have worked together on artists, and worked together in business. So it’s just a continuum,” Usher said.

Hilary Duff signed with SB Projects in 2016.

caption Hilary Duff stars on TV Land’s “Younger.” source Astrid Stawriaz/Getty Images

When asked if signing with Braun meant new music, the mother-of-two told People that it will eventually.

“But we have a little bit of a different plan in place, and music will be a part of it but I don’t think there’s a timeframe right now,” Duff said.

David Guetta signed to Braun’s SB Projects in 2017.

caption David Guetta at the MTV EMAs on November 4, 2018. source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Billboard reported that the French DJ signed to Braun in 2017, before the release of his seventh studio album, “7.”

CL is still on SB Projects online roster, but late last year fans of the South Korean pop star began to speculate whether she was still signed to Braun.

caption CL performed during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018. source Dan Istitene/Getty Images

A conversation between Braun and another fan was posted on Twitter in November, in which he wrote that he and CL were “very frustrated” that he didn’t have control of her career in the US.

Fans of CL thought that meant that he was no longer managing her. She took to Twitter soon after and wrote, “Wait..we parted ways? @scooterbraun [emoji] lol.”

The two then shut down the claims in a few short replies, in which they called each other “sister for life” and “brother for life.”

Zach Brown Band were the first country act to sign with Braun’s SB Projects in 2018.

caption Zac Brown Band at the CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

They’ve won two Grammy awards and one CMT Music Award in 2019 for group video of the year.

Dan + Shay signed to SB Projects in 2018.

caption Dan + Shay at NBC’s “Today” show on June 28, 2019. source NBC

The Grammy award-winning country duo became the second country act on SB Projects’ roster, according to Billboard.

Karlie Kloss appears on SB Projects’ online roster. Braun also attended her wedding to Joshua Kushner.

caption Karlie Kloss is a former Victoria’s Secret model. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country

Braun shared an Instagram post on June 23 following Kloss’ wedding in Wyoming.

“Great weekend with great friends celebrating 2 great humans!” he wrote.

Idina Menzel took to Twitter to announce that she signed with Braun in May.

caption Actress Idina Menzel at the 87th Annual Academy Awards on February 22, 2015. source Jason Merritt/Getty

The Broadway star, who voiced Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen,” posted a picture of her and Braun taking a selfie in front of a Time Magazine sign.

“Revealing Time magazine’s June cover story… Idina Menzel joins forces with @scooterbraun & @SB_Projects for music management,” Menzel wrote on the tweet.

Braun retweeted the post and welcomed her “to the family.”

Braun signed Psy after his viral song and dance, “Gangnam Style,” became an international sensation in 2012.

caption Psy is a South Korean singer. source Getty Images / Isaac Brekken

In a video announcement, Braun said the two came together to “make some history” so that the South Korean artist would be “the first Korean artist to break a big record in the United States.”

Other than “Gangam Style,” Psy hasn’t had another viral US hit, but has maintained a huge following in China.

Tori Kelly signed to Scooter Braun in 2015.

caption Tori Kelly was a semi-finalist on “American Idol” in 2010. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In an interview with Billboard in 2015, Braun revealed that he told Kelly that even though she’s a talented musician, “people think you’re ­boring. They think you’re vanilla.”

He added that she wrote her 2016 single, “Unbreakable Smile,” after that conversation.

Last year, the 26-year-old released her first faith-based album called “Hiding Place,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums.

Braun is Lil Dicky’s co-manager.

caption Lil Dicky at SiriusXM Studios on May 30, 2019. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

He congratulated Braun for being featured on Billboard’s 2017 Power 100 list on a Facebook post.

“This is sick. Adds ton of credibility,” he wrote. “Even more if my name was mentioned in the article.”

This year, Lil Dicky (whose real name is David Andrew Burd) released a star-studded animated music video for his song “Earth,” to raise awareness for environmental issues.

The Wanted were represented by Braun before they announced their hiatus in 2014.

caption The Wanted performing at Fillmore Miami Beach on May 9, 2014. source Larry Marano/Getty Images

Although the band still appears on SB Projects’ roster, the band members (Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker, and Nathan Sykes) have pursued separate endeavors since their split.

Last year, they spoke to Billboard about what they’re up to – and some of them said they’d be open to a reunion.

Andrew Watt is signed to Braun, and has written songs for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

caption Andrew Watt at the 67th Annual BMI Pop Awards on May 14, 2019. source Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Watt used to play guitar on tour for Cody Simpson, which is when he met Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun.

Since then, the New York native has written hit songs for artists like Rita Ora and Little Mix. He even helped pen Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Braun manages Steve Angello, member of the EDM group, Swedish House Mafia.

caption Steve Angello at the Samsung Galaxy Artist Lounge at Lollapalooza on August 3, 2013. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In 2018, Angello and fellow Swedish House Mafia members, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell, announced that they reunited after a five year long hiatus.

Braun signed Spencer Lee under a joint record deal with Republic Records in 2017.

caption Spencer Lee of The Spencer Lee Band performed at the RBC Bluesfest on July 11, 2018. source Mark Horton/Getty Images

The Fort Scott, Kansas native is now the front man of the nine-piece group, The Spencer Lee Band.

Model and actor Cara Delevingne starred in their music video for “River Water” in 2018, which follows Lee’s real-life struggles of being homeless in Los Angeles.

Social House signed to SB Projects/Interscope in 2018.

caption Charles “Scootie” Anderson and Michael Foster of Social House performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019. source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The duo is made up of Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson, who have written songs for Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez.

Last year, their single “Magic in the Hamptons” featuring Lil Yachty put them on the map. They also performed at Coachella in April.

Push Baby, formerly known as Rixton, recently signed to SB Projects.

caption Push Baby are a British pop-rock band. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Band member Jake Roche told iHeart Radio that they changed their name because they “evolved as artists.”

The British pop band, which is made up of Roche, Lewi Morgan, Danny Wilkin, and Charley Bagnall, are now working on new music.

They recently released a trippy music video for their latest single, “Thor.”

The Knocks signed to SB Projects in 2016.

caption James “JPatt” Patterson and Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner of The Knocks at the Billboard Power 100 List on January 25, 2018. source John Lamparski/Getty Images

Made up of Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner and James “JPatt” Patterson, The Knocks are a New York-based electro-music duo.

They’re currently on tour and released an album in 2018 titled, “New York Narcotic.”

Martin Garrix has been signed to SB Projects since 2013.

caption Martin Garrix at SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” o May 19, 2018. source Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

The Dutch DJ signed with Braun when he was 17 years old, according to Billboard. He’s best known for “Animals,” and producing Bebe Rexha’s “In the Name of Love” and Dua Lipa’s “Scared to Be Lonely.”

EDEN got signed to Braun in 2016.

caption Eden, also known as Jonathan Ng, is an Irish singer. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

EDEN, whose real name is Jonathon Ng, is a singer-songwriter from Dublin, Ireland.

The 23-year-old recently released a new music video for his latest single, “909.”

Braun has managed Asher Roth for as long as he’s managed Bieber.

caption Asher Roth at the Billboard Power 100 Cocktail Reception on January 23, 2014. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview, Braun said that the rapper never wanted to be famous, unlike Bieber.

“What Asher also taught me, though, is sometimes artists don’t wanna be as big as you want them to be,” Braun said.

In April, Roth celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album, “Asleep In the Bread Aisle,” with a limited edition gold vinyl set.

BabyJake is an up-and-coming artist signed to SB Projects.

caption BabyJake is a singer from Ft. Myers, Florida. source David Crotty/Getty Images

According to his SB Projects profile, the Ft. Myers, Florida native signed a deal with School Boy Records and Republic Records.

BabyJake, whose real name is Jake Herring, recently released a new single called “Cigarettes on Patios.”