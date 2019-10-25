So if the White House canceled its subscription to the Washington Post and the New York Times, what IS it reading?

In his latest crusade against what he calls, “The Fake News Media,” President Donald Trump has canceled the White House’s print subscriptions to The New York Times and the Washington Post – two of the most subscribed to and highly acclaimed US newspapers – and is encouraging other federal agencies to follow suit.

The White House still receives print copies to several other papers though, several of which are far less critical of his presidency than the two recently purged legacy papers.

White House still receives print copies of USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Examiner, and the New York Post

A day after the Trump Administration officially announced it would no longer receive the two subscriptions, photos emerged of the physical papers the White House received on Thursday. Some of these were captured in a photo taken by Bloomberg’s senior White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

White House says it’s going to do things and doesn’t always follow through, but NYT and WaPo subscriptions were ended. Some aides privately expressing regret. But doubt Trump will stop reading either. WaPo *online* subscription remains. WH still gets WSJ, Hill, NY Post etc. pic.twitter.com/1H3lzdBtYM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 24, 2019

The photo in the above tweet shows hard copies of The Washington Times, USA Today, The Financial Times, The New York Post, Politico, and The Wall Street Journal, all laid out across a wood table. According to Jacobs, copies of the Washington Post and the New York Times had not been delivered to the White House since Tuesday.

The editorial boards for several of the remaining physical papers, namely the Washington Times and the New York Post, have largely avoided taking stands against the president. Despite the removal of the physical copies, Jacobs reported that the White House still pays for a digital subscription to The Washington Post. It’s unclear if the same holds true for the New York Times. It’s also unclear what other additional online-only subscriptions the White House may pay for.

The White House did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

White House claims the canceled subscriptions will save taxpayers money

President Trump has waged an open war against mainstream media publications since even before he stepped into office, but those tensions reached new heights earlier this week. While speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, Trump hinted that he’d seen enough of The New York Times and the Washington Post.

“We don’t even want [the Times] in the White House anymore,” Trump said. “We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake.”

In a Wall Street Journal report released on Thursday, White House press secretary Stephanie Graham confirmed the two legacy publications would no longer be delivered to the White House. Grisham told the Journal the canceled subscriptions would save “hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.”

“Not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving,” Grisham told the Journal.”

In the past, Trump has derided the two now purged publications with names like the “The Failing New York Times,” (despite record level subscriptions) and “The Amazon Washington Post,” (The Washington Post is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, not Amazon itself.) Though Trump’s move is unusual, it’s not totally unprecedented. In the 1960s, John F. Kennedy canceled the White House’s subscription to the New York Herald Tribune over allegations of biased coverage.