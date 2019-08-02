Here are the products that will get hit after Trump officially slaps $300 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports next month

President Donald Trump said Thursday he will expand tariffs to virtually all imports from China on September 1, a move that’s expected to raise the cost of household products ranging from cellphones to clothing.

The Trump administration claims foreign exporters pay tariffs, but evidence suggests Americans bear the brunt of their costs.

The tariffs will hit roughly $300 billion worth of its Chinese imports, a move Trump had previously said he would hold off on throughout negotiations between the two sides. About $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are already subject to a 25% duty.

Companies and industry representatives testified before trade officials in Washington this year to warn that move could lead to higher prices and threaten US jobs. Economists say the burden of tariffs falls on importers at home.

Here is a list of the major items that would be targeted, according to documents from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

source Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Electronics: A wide range of electronics including cellphones and related materials, telephone sets, food grinders and processors, headphones, recorders, microwave ovens, electrothermic appliances such as hairdryers, lithium-ion batteries, video monitors, television accessories

Machinery and mechanical appliances: Ceiling fans, burners, furnaces, dishwashing machines, dryers, parts of fire extinguishers, ovens, cooking stoves, lawnmowers, printers, snowplows, cranes, brewing machinery, baking instruments, knitting and weaving machines, chainsaws, keyboards, scanners, cash registers

source STR/AFP/Getty Images

Live animals: horses, mules, cows, buffalo, swine, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, primates, whales, dolphins, porpoises, manatees, dugongs, seals, sea lions, walruses, camels, rabbits, hares, foxes, mammals, reptiles, birds of prey, bees, live insects other than bees

Meat: Cuts and carcasses of cattle, pigs, lamb, sheep, goats, horses, chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, guineafowls, primates, whales, dolphins, porpoises, manatees, dugongs, seals, seal lions or walruses, camels, reptiles

Fish and seafood: Cod, haddock, Alaska pollack, salmon, Bregamacerotidae

Other animal products: Eggs, milk and cream of various fat contents, yogurt, sour cream, buttermilk, other dairy products and spreads, fats and oils derived from milk, a wide range of cheeses including American, cheddar, gouda, romano, colby, swiss, cheese substitutes, hair, guts, bladders, stomachs, feathers, animal feed

Plants: Live plants and bulbs of tulips, lilies, roses, orchids, and various other flower types, foliage, branches, mosses and lichens

source Reuters

Vegetables: Potatoes, tomatoes, brussels sprouts, head lettuce, other lettuce, Witloof chicory, cucumbers, lima beans, chickpeas, pigeon peas, asparagus, eggplants, spinach, artichokes, olives, pumpkins, lentils, fiddlehead greens, brussels sprouts, olives, truffles, capers, dried seeds, yams, an assortment of canned vegetables

Fruit and nuts: Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, kola nuts, areca nuts, pignolias, plantains, avocados, grapefruit, lemons, various types of limes, citrus fruit not elsewhere specified or included, grapes, watermelons, cantaloupes, melons, papayas, apricots, sour cherries, plums, prunes and sloes, raspberries and loganberries, blackberries and mulberries, kiwi, durians, other cherries, canned juices of various fruits

Coffee, tea and spices: Caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee, black tea, green tea, pepper, paprika, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, mace, cumin, ginger, saffron, turmeric, thyme, bay leaves, curry, dill

source Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Salts and minerals: Sulfates

Ores, slag, ash, mineral fuels: Ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste, various types of waste oils including from fuel

Inorganic chemicals: Uranium, radioactive elements, arsenic acid, oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of barium, artificial corundum, aluminum oxide, complex fluorine salts, vanadium chlorides, chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides other than of copper or of vanadium, sodium bromate, cyanides and cyanide oxides, except those of sodium, spent fuel elements of nuclear reactors

Organic chemicals: A wide variety of organic chemicals including pesticides and their derivatives. See the full list here.

Tanning and drying extracts, dyes, and paints

Essential oils and perfumes: Various types of oils, including eucalyptus, peppermint and those made of fruits

Candles, tapers and the like

Glues, adhesives, and enzymes

source JIM WATSON/AFP/GettyImages

Explosives: Fireworks, signaling flares, matches, safety fuses

Plastics: Dispensers, plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowls, creamers, gravy boats, serving dishes and platters, of plastics, trays, tableware and kitchenware articles, nesoi, of plastics, nursing nipples and finger cots, curtains and drapes, incl. panels and valances, napkins, table covers, mats, scarves, runners, doilies, and like furnishings, picture frames, household articles and toilet articles, doors, windows, and their frames and thresholds for doors, of plastics, blinds, shutters, office or school supplies, of plastics, gloves, handles and knobs for furniture, fittings for furniture, buckets and pails, nursing products, handbags made of beads, bugles and spangles, imitation gemstones, photo albums, frames or mounts for photographic slides, clothespins, spring type, of plastics, inflatable mattresses and waterbeds

Rubber: Strips for tires, medical gloves, erasers, inflatable articles, household articles, handles and knobs, caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, toys for pets

Raw hides and leather: Skins from various animals including sheep, buffalo, and cows; Heads, tails, paws and other pieces or cuttings of raw furskin

source Stephanie Keith / Stringer / Getty Images

Wood: Finished products made from wood, such as doors, frames, tableware, blinds

Paper: Newspapers, books, maps, postcards, calendars, pictures

Clothing: A wide array of consumer garments including coats, suits, pants, shorts, overalls, dresses, skirts, blouses, shirts, underwear, bathrobes, sweaters, and baby garments, winter gear, accessories, sports gear, hair nets, safety headgear and various types of footwear

Materials and textile products: Cotton, yarn, woven fabrics, bed sheets, blankets, table cloths, curtains, bags, backpacks, camping goods, drapes and furnishing materials

Miscellaneous accessories: Umbrellas and umbrella parts, walking sticks, human hair wigs

Ceramic and glass products: Porcelain and china, kitchen and household wares, drinking glasses, other glassware, watch glasses, glass eyes

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Stones and jewelry: Natural pears, diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds and other stones, gold and silver jewelry parts, toy jewelry, imitation jewelry, rosaries, coins other than gold

Iron and steel and products including rods, bars, wires, tools, knives, and razor blades

Copper: Copper alloy for table, kitchen, household articles and parts; pot scourers, scouring and polishing pads, gloves

Aluminum: bars, rods, wires, tubes, pipes, foil, kitchenware

Tools: Knives, razors, scissors, cutlery, padlocks, keys

Vehicles and parts: Snowmobiles, golf carts, motorcycles, parts for those vehicles and bicycles, baby carriages

Ships, boats, and aircraft: Warships, balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders, floating docks and structures

source Getty

Optical products: Contact lenses, glasses frames, lenses, sunglasses, binoculars, telescopes, cameras along with assorted parts and accessories

Clocks and watches

Arms and ammunition: Military weapons, shotguns, rifles and other firearms, bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles, swords

Furniture, bedding, mattresses: Aircraft seats, sleeping bags, pillows, quilts

Miscellaneous manufactured items: Toys, games and sports requisites, merry-go-rounds, boat-swings, shooting galleries and other fairground amusements; traveling theaters; brooms, brushes, paint, travel items, pens, pencils, ribbons, cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, cigars, combs, hair accessories, vacuum parts, feminine products, baby products including diapers, paintings and antiques