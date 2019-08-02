Here are the products that will get hit after Trump officially slaps $300 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports next month

- President Donald Trump said Thursday he will expand tariffs to virtually all imports from China on September 1, a move that’s expected to raise the cost of household products ranging from cellphones to clothing.
President Donald Trump said Thursday he will expand tariffs to virtually all imports from China on September 1. The move is expected to raise the cost of household products ranging from cellphones to clothing.
The tariffs will hit roughly $300 billion worth of its Chinese imports, a move Trump had previously said he would hold off on throughout negotiations between the two sides. About $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are already subject to a 25% duty.
Companies and industry representatives testified before trade officials in Washington this year to warn that move could lead to higher prices and threaten US jobs. Economists say the burden of tariffs falls on importers at home.
Here is a list of the major items that would be targeted, according to documents from the Office of the US Trade Representative.
Electronics: A wide range of electronics including cellphones and related materials, telephone sets, food grinders and processors, headphones, recorders, microwave ovens, electrothermic appliances such as hairdryers, lithium-ion batteries, video monitors, television accessories
Machinery and mechanical appliances: Ceiling fans, burners, furnaces, dishwashing machines, dryers, parts of fire extinguishers, ovens, cooking stoves, lawnmowers, printers, snowplows, cranes, brewing machinery, baking instruments, knitting and weaving machines, chainsaws, keyboards, scanners, cash registers
Live animals: horses, mules, cows, buffalo, swine, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, primates, whales, dolphins, porpoises, manatees, dugongs, seals, sea lions, walruses, camels, rabbits, hares, foxes, mammals, reptiles, birds of prey, bees, live insects other than bees
Meat: Cuts and carcasses of cattle, pigs, lamb, sheep, goats, horses, chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, guineafowls, primates, whales, dolphins, porpoises, manatees, dugongs, seals, seal lions or walruses, camels, reptiles
Fish and seafood: Cod, haddock, Alaska pollack, salmon, Bregamacerotidae
Other animal products: Eggs, milk and cream of various fat contents, yogurt, sour cream, buttermilk, other dairy products and spreads, fats and oils derived from milk, a wide range of cheeses including American, cheddar, gouda, romano, colby, swiss, cheese substitutes, hair, guts, bladders, stomachs, feathers, animal feed
Plants: Live plants and bulbs of tulips, lilies, roses, orchids, and various other flower types, foliage, branches, mosses and lichens
Vegetables: Potatoes, tomatoes, brussels sprouts, head lettuce, other lettuce, Witloof chicory, cucumbers, lima beans, chickpeas, pigeon peas, asparagus, eggplants, spinach, artichokes, olives, pumpkins, lentils, fiddlehead greens, brussels sprouts, olives, truffles, capers, dried seeds, yams, an assortment of canned vegetables
Fruit and nuts: Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, kola nuts, areca nuts, pignolias, plantains, avocados, grapefruit, lemons, various types of limes, citrus fruit not elsewhere specified or included, grapes, watermelons, cantaloupes, melons, papayas, apricots, sour cherries, plums, prunes and sloes, raspberries and loganberries, blackberries and mulberries, kiwi, durians, other cherries, canned juices of various fruits
Coffee, tea and spices: Caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee, black tea, green tea, pepper, paprika, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, mace, cumin, ginger, saffron, turmeric, thyme, bay leaves, curry, dill
Salts and minerals: Sulfates
Ores, slag, ash, mineral fuels: Ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste, various types of waste oils including from fuel
Inorganic chemicals: Uranium, radioactive elements, arsenic acid, oxides, hydroxides and peroxides of barium, artificial corundum, aluminum oxide, complex fluorine salts, vanadium chlorides, chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides other than of copper or of vanadium, sodium bromate, cyanides and cyanide oxides, except those of sodium, spent fuel elements of nuclear reactors
Organic chemicals: A wide variety of organic chemicals including pesticides and their derivatives. See the full list here.
Tanning and drying extracts, dyes, and paints
Essential oils and perfumes: Various types of oils, including eucalyptus, peppermint and those made of fruits
Candles, tapers and the like
Glues, adhesives, and enzymes
Explosives: Fireworks, signaling flares, matches, safety fuses
Plastics: Dispensers, plates, cups, saucers, soup bowls, cereal bowls, sugar bowls, creamers, gravy boats, serving dishes and platters, of plastics, trays, tableware and kitchenware articles, nesoi, of plastics, nursing nipples and finger cots, curtains and drapes, incl. panels and valances, napkins, table covers, mats, scarves, runners, doilies, and like furnishings, picture frames, household articles and toilet articles, doors, windows, and their frames and thresholds for doors, of plastics, blinds, shutters, office or school supplies, of plastics, gloves, handles and knobs for furniture, fittings for furniture, buckets and pails, nursing products, handbags made of beads, bugles and spangles, imitation gemstones, photo albums, frames or mounts for photographic slides, clothespins, spring type, of plastics, inflatable mattresses and waterbeds
Rubber: Strips for tires, medical gloves, erasers, inflatable articles, household articles, handles and knobs, caps, lids, seals, stoppers and other closures, toys for pets
Raw hides and leather: Skins from various animals including sheep, buffalo, and cows; Heads, tails, paws and other pieces or cuttings of raw furskin
Wood: Finished products made from wood, such as doors, frames, tableware, blinds
Paper: Newspapers, books, maps, postcards, calendars, pictures
Clothing: A wide array of consumer garments including coats, suits, pants, shorts, overalls, dresses, skirts, blouses, shirts, underwear, bathrobes, sweaters, and baby garments, winter gear, accessories, sports gear, hair nets, safety headgear and various types of footwear
Materials and textile products: Cotton, yarn, woven fabrics, bed sheets, blankets, table cloths, curtains, bags, backpacks, camping goods, drapes and furnishing materials
Miscellaneous accessories: Umbrellas and umbrella parts, walking sticks, human hair wigs
Ceramic and glass products: Porcelain and china, kitchen and household wares, drinking glasses, other glassware, watch glasses, glass eyes
Stones and jewelry: Natural pears, diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds and other stones, gold and silver jewelry parts, toy jewelry, imitation jewelry, rosaries, coins other than gold
Iron and steel and products including rods, bars, wires, tools, knives, and razor blades
Copper: Copper alloy for table, kitchen, household articles and parts; pot scourers, scouring and polishing pads, gloves
Aluminum: bars, rods, wires, tubes, pipes, foil, kitchenware
Tools: Knives, razors, scissors, cutlery, padlocks, keys
Vehicles and parts: Snowmobiles, golf carts, motorcycles, parts for those vehicles and bicycles, baby carriages
Ships, boats, and aircraft: Warships, balloons, dirigibles and non-powered aircraft, gliders and hang gliders, floating docks and structures
Optical products: Contact lenses, glasses frames, lenses, sunglasses, binoculars, telescopes, cameras along with assorted parts and accessories
Clocks and watches
Arms and ammunition: Military weapons, shotguns, rifles and other firearms, bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, missiles, swords
Furniture, bedding, mattresses: Aircraft seats, sleeping bags, pillows, quilts
Miscellaneous manufactured items: Toys, games and sports requisites, merry-go-rounds, boat-swings, shooting galleries and other fairground amusements; traveling theaters; brooms, brushes, paint, travel items, pens, pencils, ribbons, cigarette lighters, smoking pipes, cigars, combs, hair accessories, vacuum parts, feminine products, baby products including diapers, paintings and antiques