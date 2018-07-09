A list of the similarities between Silicon Valley and the Soviet Union went viral over the weekend

Sean Wolfe, Business Insider US
Silicon Valley has a tendency to be mocked – there’s even an entire HBO comedy centered around the absurdities of living and working there.

But one Twitter user approached this subject in a new way: comparing the tech capital of the world to the former Soviet Union. Anton Troynikov created a Twitter thread on July 5 that quickly went viral over the weekend, making tongue-in-cheek comparisons between working for a tech giant like Tesla or Amazon and working in the USSR.

Here are some of the highlights:

‘Living five adults to a two room apartment’

‘Being told you are constructing utopia while the system crumbles around you’

The spacesuit and Crew Dragon spaceship that SpaceX will use to launch NASA astronauts into space.
“‘Totally not illegal taxi’ taxis by private citizens moonlighting to make ends meet”

‘Everything slaved to the needs of the military-industrial complex’

‘Failures are bizarrely upheld as triumphs’

The Juicero machine.
‘Productivity largely falsified to satisfy appearance of sponsoring elites’

‘Elite power struggles result in massive collateral damage, sometimes purges’

‘The currency most people are talking about is fake and worthless’

‘Otherwise extremely intelligent people just turning the crank because it’s the only way to get ahead’

An Amazon fulfillment center in Peterborough, central England
‘Henry Kissinger visits sometimes for some reason’

