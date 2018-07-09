A list of the similarities between Silicon Valley and the Soviet Union went viral over the weekend

- source
- Public domain
Silicon Valley has a tendency to be mocked – there’s even an entire HBO comedy centered around the absurdities of living and working there.
But one Twitter user approached this subject in a new way: comparing the tech capital of the world to the former Soviet Union. Anton Troynikov created a Twitter thread on July 5 that quickly went viral over the weekend, making tongue-in-cheek comparisons between working for a tech giant like Tesla or Amazon and working in the USSR.
Things that happen in Silicon Valley and also the Soviet Union:
– waiting years to receive a car you ordered, to find that it's of poor workmanship and quality
– promises of colonizing the solar system while you toil in drudgery day in, day out
— Anton Troynikov (@atroyn) July 5, 2018
Here are some of the highlights:
‘Living five adults to a two room apartment’
- source
- HBO
‘Being told you are constructing utopia while the system crumbles around you’
- source
- Shutterstock
“‘Totally not illegal taxi’ taxis by private citizens moonlighting to make ends meet”
‘Everything slaved to the needs of the military-industrial complex’
- source
- REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
‘Failures are bizarrely upheld as triumphs’
- source
- Juicero.com
‘Productivity largely falsified to satisfy appearance of sponsoring elites’
- source
- HBO
‘Elite power struggles result in massive collateral damage, sometimes purges’
- source
- AGON Limited
‘The currency most people are talking about is fake and worthless’
- source
- David Gray/Reuters
‘Otherwise extremely intelligent people just turning the crank because it’s the only way to get ahead’
- source
- REUTERS/Phil Noble
‘Henry Kissinger visits sometimes for some reason’
You can check out the full thread over on Twitter.