LISTEN: Tesla solar panels have become a nightmare for some homeowners

- Tesla
- Some homeowners with Tesla solar panels said they had been left frustrated as they wait for the company to fixed damaged panels on their roof, Business Insider’s Linette Lopez reported.
- On August 1, the roof of Briana Greer’s home in Colorado caught fire as she waited for Tesla to send a crew to look at her panels. The company has yet to investigate the situation, she said.
- Greer said that Tesla didn’t properly maintain the panels. Homeowners in states from Maryland to Arizona with Tesla solar panels have also found dealing with Tesla to be frustrating, and they’ve been forced to pay regular fees as their systems have been shut off.
- Current and former Tesla employees said that this is all related to “Project Titan,” a secret program Tesla launched in the summer of 2018 to quietly change out faulty wiring on solar roofs across the country.
- Business Insider sent Tesla an extensive list of claims made by customers and current and former solar employees for this story. Tesla did not reply to repeated requests for comment via phone calls, emails, or text messages.
