Listen to 4 of the week’s top business stories in audio format

caption Sundar Pichai source Getty

Here are four of Business Insider’s top stories of the week, presented in audio format.

1. 5 key takeaways from ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma,’ the best book on disruption ever written

“The Innovator’s Dilemma” was first published in 1997 and is a seminal work of business theory. In it, Harvard Business School Professor Clayton Christensen describes how established companies are displaced by competition when they fail to self-disrupt.

Elizabeth Kiefer breaks down the five key takeaways:

Read the story in text format on Business Insider Prime: 22 years after its publication, ‘The Innovator’s Dilemma’ is still the best book on disruption ever written. Here are 5 key takeaways you may have missed on your first read.

2. How Jen Berrent, WeWork’s legal mastermind, has earned millions and survived executive shake-ups

Jen Berrent, WeWork’s copresident and chief legal officer, is the only senior woman at WeWork and the company’s top legal executive. Current and former employees have described her as an Adam Neumann and WeWork enforcer, the legal mastermind who found ways to protect the company and its CEO, no matter what tricky situation presented itself.

Julie Bort and Dakin Campbell report the inside story:

Read the story in text format on Business Insider Prime: Jen Berrent, WeWork’s legal mastermind, has earned millions and survived executive shake-ups. Here’s how the loyal enabler of Adam Neumann became WeWork’s most senior woman.

3. Sundar Pichai has the chance to offer Alphabet something it’s needed for a long time: leadership

Google’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, have been missing in action for more than a year at a time when Google and its parent company, Alphabet, have faced some of their biggest challenges. By handing the reins to Sundar Pichai, the two founders will give Google the leader it needs. Now it’s up to Pichai to prove he’s equal to the task.

Troy Wolverton makes the case:

Read the story in text format: Sundar Pichai has the chance to offer Alphabet something it’s needed for a long time: leadership

4. The $800 billion shadow-lending industry is staffing up with recession pros who can sort out messy credit meltdowns

The nearly $800 billion private-credit industry has been relatively quiet on the hiring front for restructuring pros the last couple years. But that’s starting to change in recent months, with large direct lenders looking to staff up their restructuring teams, according to senior Wall Street recruiters. Demand, and compensation, for top buy-side restructuring pros is expected to further intensify in early 2020, the recruiters said.

Alex Morrell reports:

Read the story in text format on Business Insider Prime: The $800 billion shadow-lending industry is staffing up with recession pros who can sort out messy credit meltdowns

If you have feedback or suggestions on these audio stories, contact Nathan McAlone, at nmcalone@businessinsider.com.