“Listening. Understanding. Delivering.” Prudential’s brand commitment highlights human connections, simplicity and innovation for customers

New brand campaign launches 3 January













HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 January 2019 – In Asia, billions of people are looking to progress in life — with big dreams, energy and a work ethic to match. For consumers of today and tomorrow who are living life at full speed in a digital world, Prudential Corporation Asia is reinforcing its commitment with “Listening. Understanding. Delivering.”





Prudential is also launching a campaign called “We DO”, designed to celebrate, acknowledge and centre around the drive and optimism of people who do and what the company can do for them.

For more than 95 years in Asia, Prudential has helped customers to confidently pursue their dreams and passions by taking care of what is important to them: protecting their families, keeping them healthy, building their savings and wealth, and helping them plan for their retirement. To date, it has more than 15 million customers in 12 markets across the region.

“Too often insurance is seen as remote and distant. But Prudential is changing all that. “We DO” means we are a part of our customers’ world. We are here for them however they want to reach us, with technology that broadens our human interactions. Prudential is the insurer for the people who DO,” said Anthony Shaw, PCA’s Chief Customer and Marketing Officer.

Prudential’s brand commitment and dynamic “We DO” campaign will be launched across 10 markets across Asia[1], starting today in Hong Kong. “We DO” is an integrated campaign across multi-touchpoints, including television, newspaper, outdoor and online. The television advertisement can be viewed here.

About Prudential Corporation Asia (“PCA”)

PCA is a business unit of Prudential plc* (United Kingdom), comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.

PCA is a leading life insurer that spans 12 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Prudential has a robust multi-channel distribution platform providing a comprehensive range of protection, savings and investment products to meet the diverse needs of Asian people.

Eastspring Investments manages assets on behalf of retail and institutional investors. It is one of the region’s largest asset managers, with a presence in 10 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in the US and Europe. It has £138 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2018) and provides investment solutions across a broad range of asset classes.

*Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales, and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for 170 years and has £664 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).