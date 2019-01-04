A 2009 song skyrocketed in popularity after being featured in a viral tweet blasting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing

A still from the video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college.

A still from the video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college.
  • On Thursday, a viral tweet criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing.
  • The tweet included a clip of a 2010 video she made with friends that features her dancing to “Lisztomania” by the French band Phoenix, a popular song when she was in college.
  • The 2009 song has seen a surge in popularity on Spotify, the company has confirmed to Business Insider.

A viral video is breathing new life into a decade-old pop song.

On Thursday, a viral tweet criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing. It tried to embarrass her by displaying her indiscriminate dancing in an edited clip from a video she made when she was a student at Boston University.

Both the tweet and its corresponding account are now deleted, but its legacy lives on.

Originally, the video was part of a meme that featured students dancing to “Lisztomania” by the French band Phoenix. The song was popular when Ocasio-Cortez was in college in 2010 and filmed the video. It was produced by the student union, which Ocasio-Cortez was involved in, and was supposed to be emulating the dance scene from the 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.”

Now, the hit 2009 song has seen a surge in popularity, according to Spotify’s metrics. The song saw an 116% increase in streams from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST on Friday over the same hour in the previous week, the company told Business Insider. A representative for Spotify said the figure represented a “significant increase” in streams.

Ocasio-Cortez seems to be taking the criticism in stride. On Friday afternoon, she tweeted a video of herself dancing outside of her new congressional office.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous,” she tweeted. “Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!”

See the full video of college-aged Ocasio-Cortez dancing below: