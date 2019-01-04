A 2009 song skyrocketed in popularity after being featured in a viral tweet blasting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing

caption A still from the video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college. source Youtube

On Thursday, a viral tweet criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing.

The tweet included a clip of a 2010 video she made with friends that features her dancing to “Lisztomania” by the French band Phoenix, a popular song when she was in college.

The 2009 song has seen a surge in popularity on Spotify, the company has confirmed to Business Insider.

A viral video is breathing new life into a decade-old pop song.

On Thursday, a viral tweet criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing. It tried to embarrass her by displaying her indiscriminate dancing in an edited clip from a video she made when she was a student at Boston University.

Read more: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives who criticized her dancing in college with a new video of her dancing outside her congressional office

Both the tweet and its corresponding account are now deleted, but its legacy lives on.

Originally, the video was part of a meme that featured students dancing to “Lisztomania” by the French band Phoenix. The song was popular when Ocasio-Cortez was in college in 2010 and filmed the video. It was produced by the student union, which Ocasio-Cortez was involved in, and was supposed to be emulating the dance scene from the 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.”

Now, the hit 2009 song has seen a surge in popularity, according to Spotify’s metrics. The song saw an 116% increase in streams from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST on Friday over the same hour in the previous week, the company told Business Insider. A representative for Spotify said the figure represented a “significant increase” in streams.

Ocasio-Cortez seems to be taking the criticism in stride. On Friday afternoon, she tweeted a video of herself dancing outside of her new congressional office.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous,” she tweeted. “Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!”

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! ???????? Have a great weekend everyone 🙂 pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

See the full video of college-aged Ocasio-Cortez dancing below: