The trailer for ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ puts Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington at the center of a mysterious house fire

- Hulu released the official trailer for its new miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere” on Friday, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.
- The trailer opens on wealthy suburban housewife Elena’s (Witherspoon) house going up in flames, as the police try to find a suspect.
- Viewers then flash back to Elena meeting newcomer Mia (Washington), who she hires to clean her house after finding the woman supposedly living in her car with her daughter. “Did I do the right thing? Running from the truth?” Mia asks via voiceover, indicating her character’s mysterious past.
- As the two women’s kids become friends, the evolving power dynamic between them leads to conflict. “A good mother makes good choices,” Elena tells Mia, who quickly responds, “You didn’t make good choices, you had good choices!”
- “Little Fires Everywhere” will premiere on March 18 and is based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel of the same name.
