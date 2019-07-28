This little girl is the most passionate Tour de France fan

caption She’s really, really into this bike race. source VRT/Sporza

It’s been a great Tour de France this year with lots of surprises and the youngest-ever winner in Colombian phenom Egan Bernal of Team Ineos.

The fans have been pretty great, too, and this might the most passionate of them all – a bespectacled little girl sitting on (presumably) her father’s shoulders, cheering the riders roadside on stage 20.

Elsewhere, back on stage 18, the then race leader Julian Alaphilippe of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team reportedly had relatives visiting him postrace, and he gave his leader’s yellow-jersey jacket to a shivering young boy.

Julian Alaphilippe a reçu la visite de proches en zone mixte au moment où l’orage s’est abattu sur Valloire. Parmi eux, un petit garçon frigorifié. Personne n’avait de veste à lui prêter, alors… ???????? #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/O02v9knWc6 — Louis-Pierre Frileux (@LPFrileux) July 25, 2019

On stage 15, three-time world road champ Peter Sagan of the Bora-Hansgrohe team gave a fan his autograph midrace.

Peter Sagan really tries his best to interact with his fans, how can you not love him ✍️???? pic.twitter.com/VOOXSw5UZy — Green Pete (@SwaganP) July 21, 2019

The three-week Tour ends Sunday in Paris on the Champs-Élysées. Bernal is expected to cross the finish line as the youngest-ever winner of the race at age 22.