13 live-action Disney movies you probably forgot existed

Disney has released dozens of live-action films but not all of them are widely remembered.

“Treasure Island” (1950) was Disney’s first foray into the live-action film world.

“Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” (2004) is a comedy that stars Lindsay Lohan.

“College Road Trip” (2008) continued Raven-Symoné’s relationship with Disney after “That’s So Raven” ended.

Over the years, Disney has released a number of iconic films, both animated and live-action.

And although Disney has recently leaned into the world of live-action films with remakes like “Dumbo” (2019) and “Aladdin,” the media giant has been crafting live-action films for decades.

Here are 13 live-action Disney movies you may have forgotten about.

caption It’s about pirates. source Walt Disney Productions

Known as Disney’s first official live-action film, “Treasure Island” is an adventure tale about pirates and buried treasure.

The film is based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel of the same name and it was later remade once again into an animated flick called “Treasure Planet” (2002).

“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954) is another one of Disney’s early live-action flicks.

caption The film is set on the sea. source Walt Disney Productions

The film is about a ship that’s sent to investigate why boats keep mysteriously sinking in the same area.

Although it was a commercial success when it was released, it has fallen under the radar in the past few decades.

It did, however, win two Academy Awards for best production design and best visual effects.

“The Shaggy Dog” debuted in 1959 and was remade in 2006.

caption The premise is interesting. source Walt Disney Productions

Although you may be familiar with the 2006 “Shaggy Dog” film starring Tim Allen, you may not know that was a remake of a flick that debuted decades ago.

The original 1959 live-action comedy is about a teenager who is cursed with transforming into a sheepdog at random times.

You may not be familiar with Disney’s 1961 version of “The Parent Trap.”

caption The 1961 version came out decades before the popular one from 1998. source Disney

You might be familiar with “The Parent Trap” starring Lindsay Lohan that was released in 1998, but you may not know it’s a remake.

Initially released in 1961, “The Parent Trap” follows the same storyline as the 1998 flick – a set of twins separated at birth go on a mission to reunite their parents.

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks” (1971) is a film that dedicated Disney fans probably have listed in their favorites.

caption If you’re not a true Disney fanatic, you may have completely forgotten that this existed. source Walt Disney Productions

This live-action film that includes touches of animation is about a young witch and a cynical magician who work together to figure out a spell that can help defend Britain during World War II.

Though it may not be the most talked-about Disney movie, it received multiple Academy Award nominations and won one for best special visual effects.

Disney remade “The Jungle Book” in 2016, but the 1994 version of it is still worth watching.

caption There are multiple “Jungle Book” films out there. source Buena Vista

Even though 2016’s version of the Disney animated classic “The Jungle Book” is perhaps the most memorable live-action version of the film, there was actually one released over 20 years prior.

Each version of the movie is more or less about a kid who was raised by wolves trying to save his animal friends from a man-eating tiger.

Unlike the animated classic that was released in 1967 the “Jungle Book” adaptation from 1994 does not include animals that talk.

“A Kid in King Arthur’s Court” (1995) is a magical film with a sprinkle of history.

caption The film is set in the past. source Walt Disney Pictures

In this magical film, a teenage baseball player awakens to find he’s been transported to medieval Camelot where he must help a famous sorcerer take down evil forces.

“A Kid in King Arthur’s Court” starred familiar faces like Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig.

The 1996 live-action version of “101 Dalmatians” starred Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil.

caption This “101 Dalmatians” premiered in 1996. source Disney

Disney’s animated flick “101 Dalmatians” made its debut in 1961 and received a live-action adaptation in 1996. This version earned Close a Golden Globe nomination for best actress.

Each movie follows a family of dalmatians as they try to escape the evil Cruella de Vil, who wants to use their fur to make coats.

This film will be getting yet another remake soon – and Emma Stone will play the iconic Cruella de Vil.

“Flubber” (1997) stars the late Robin Williams.

caption “Flubber” is actually a remake, too. source Walt Disney Productions

A remake of the 1961 Disney film “The Absent-Minded Professor,” “Flubber” centers around the late Robin Williams as a scientist who creates a fantastical invention that could change the world.

The comedy even got a sequel in 1963 called “Son of Flubber.”

“Jungle 2 Jungle” (1997) starred Tim Allen.

caption There may be a reason this film is not remembered by many. source Walt Disney Pictures

Tim Allen is known for his roles in Disney franchise films like “The Santa Clause” and “Toy Story,” but you may have forgotten about his stint as Michael Cromwell in 1997’s “Jungle 2 Jungle.”

In the film, Michael Cromwell travels to the Amazon to seek a divorce from his wife who had been living there for years. He discovers he has a son who was raised in the jungle and decides to bring him back to New York City.

Generally, this adventure-comedy did not receive favorable reviews and was later declared the worst movie of the year by critics Siskel and Ebert.

Disney’s space film “RocketMan” was released in 1997.

caption In the film, a kid goes to Mars. source Caravan Pictures

“RocketMan” is a sci-fi comedy about a computer-loving teen who ends up joining a NASA mission to travel to Mars.

The same year Disney released this film, it also dropped its famous animated flick “Hercules.”

caption This isn’t Lindsay Lohan’s first or last Disney film. source Buena Vista Pictures

“Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” stars Lindsay Lohan as an ambitious teen who aspires to become an actress, no matter what it takes.

On her way to the top, she embarks on a mission to become the most popular girl in her high school.

Lohan has starred in a number of other Disney films, including “Freaky Friday” (2003) and “Herbie Fully Loaded” (2005).

caption It’s a comedy. source Walt Disney Pictures

In this comedy, an overprotective father drives his daughter to a college interview and, along the way, they both get a taste of what her post-high-school life could be like.

Raven-Symoné starred in this film shortly after her Disney Channel sitcom “That’s So Raven” ended in 2007.

