Fans said they had to ‘turn off’ ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid Live!’ and called it a ‘bust’

caption Shaggy, Queen Latifah, and John Stamos starred in a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.” source Eric McCandless via Getty Images

ABC‘s “The Little Mermaid Live” aired on Tuesday night, and featured Shaggy, Queen Latifah, and John Stamos in starring roles.

People had mixed feelings about the remake, which combined animated footage from the movie with staged live-action musical numbers.

Some praised the inclusivity of the cast and the production’s creative vision, while most others expressed their disappointment and confusion over the live-action remake.

Overall, Latifah’s performance as Ursula was praised, even though Auli’i Cravalho, who played Ariel, was criticized for missing a note during one of her songs.

ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live” aired on Tuesday night, and fans were divided after watching the live-action remake, which starred Queen Latifah, John Stamos, Shaggy, and “Moana” voice actress Auli’i Cravalho.

The new version of the beloved 1989 Disney film combined original animated scenes from the movie with staged live-action musical numbers, and featured puppets in place of iconic animated characters like Flounder.

Although it was certainly an original approach to the recent trend of staging live-action versions of classic musicals, fans criticized the production for being disjointed and uninteresting.

Did anyone else think this Little Mermaid Live thing was going to be a full musical and not just random musical numbers from the movie or was that just me? — CCTakato (@CCTakato) November 6, 2019

So…….it’s half original cartoon and half live action? Might as well watch the original… #LittleMermaidLive #LittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/QZ29UY65UV — Queen Petty (@ClassyVintage) November 6, 2019

Currently watching this Little Mermaid live action remake like pic.twitter.com/yLLZhqQhvR — Jason Mikell KVUE (@JasonM_KVUE) November 6, 2019

I didn’t know much about what little mermaid live would be like before watching, but I definitely had it in my head that it would be more like the broadway production lol. The combo live action performance with the animated movie is interesting, but so far it seems a little much — rachel faith (@rachelfaith97) November 6, 2019

So it’s just SONGS FROM the Little Mermaid LIVE #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/FKKy5FZtyV — Theresa (@thereslouise) November 6, 2019

Others called out the production’s costumes (especially Sebastian’s, played by singer Shaggy) and creepy puppets.

I will never forgive Shaggy for not wearing a full crab suit in this live version of Little Mermaid I'm watching — Lumbergh Fuchter (@Fake_McCoy) November 6, 2019

Is this a Sebastian costume for multi-million dollar ABC production of little mermaid live…or just a dude wearing a red jacket and red pants?? pic.twitter.com/s249arikev — Dave Brock (@drbrock37) November 6, 2019

This is Shaggy as Sebastian in the Little Mermaid Live! His crab costume is red jeans and a red leather jacket. Ok. pic.twitter.com/oRkrmvHrCB — Diana (@artemis_nieves) November 6, 2019

Therapist: the Flounder puppet from #TheLittleMermaidLive isn’t real and can’t hurt you

The Flounder pupet from Little Mermaid Live: pic.twitter.com/vkhQxtwNHr — Em (@princessdiva702) November 6, 2019

Legitimately the scariest thing I've seen all year, what the absolute fuck Disney. We need a screening of The Little Mermaid Live for next @FrightFest because this is horrifying! pic.twitter.com/7MIyaRIhkM — Stacespiria #HorrorMovieMaven (@FilmsWithStacey) November 6, 2019

And some even criticized Cravalho for her uneven vocals.

Watching the Little Mermaid live and I don’t know what kind of note the person who plays Ariel just hit ???? — p r e s h ✨ (@thejvice) November 6, 2019

my dad just made me turn off the little mermaid live because that note was so off — florence pugh’s hair stylist (@vastofnight) November 6, 2019

There were some bright spots in the production, such as Queen Latifah’s show-stopping performance as Ursula, as well as an all-around diverse cast – and a pretty adorable dog, too.

Petition to have Queen Latifah in the upcoming The Little Mermaid Live Action MOVIE PLZ. pic.twitter.com/bRJgjmkEZV — Ivy Marie ???????????? (@ivysaysrawr) November 6, 2019

Okay! Queen Latifa saving The Little Mermaid Live right now!! YASSS Queen! @IAMQUEENLATIFAH #perfection pic.twitter.com/Rc4aCvblhr — Katie Pallone (@k_pallone) November 6, 2019

Hi, yes, Disney? Please hire Queen Latifah for the live-action The Little Mermaid film. Please and thank you. #TheLittleMermaidLive — Krystin Stiefel (@KrystinStiefel) November 6, 2019

Ok Little Mermaid Live I see you with all the different races and sizes of the sisters AND I LOVE IT!!!! #LittleMermaidLive — katie sipple (@ksipple98) November 6, 2019

the little mermaid live was a fucking bust except for the cast being out for about 25 minutes in 2 hours, so let’s all appreciate Bagel, the therapy dog who played max pic.twitter.com/2C78fSCCSh — laura (@laurajoycex) November 6, 2019

But overall, people seemed to think that “The Little Mermaid Live” would have been a lot better if it had been the musical in its entirety – instead of just certain musical numbers.

Am I the only one who has mixed feelings about The Little Mermaid Live? I wish it was advertised more as a concert/movie homage than a live musical because although the performances we’ve had have been great, the animated movie is doing all the acting. #TheLittleMermaidLive — Ashley Campbell (@campbellash01) November 6, 2019