Disney reportedly cast Prince Eric for its ‘Little Mermaid’ remake, and people are truly thirsting over him

caption Jonah Hauer-King was reportedly cast as Prince Eric in the live action version remake of “The Little Mermaid.” source Jemal Countess/WireImage and Disney

Hollywood newcomer Jonah Hauer-King was just cast as Prince Eric in Disney‘s upcoming live-action remake of the 1989 animated film “The Little Mermaid,” and people apparently approve.

On Twitter, users shared their excitement for Hauer-King’s casting, as well as their appreciation for his good looks.

“Hi Prince Eric feel free to come save me from a sea witch anytime you want,” one user wrote alongside a photo of the actor, while another simply called Hauer-King “gorgeous.”

Hauer-King is a 24-year-old actor who previously appeared as Laurie on the BBC miniseries “Little Women” and as Lucas in the film “A Dog’s Way Home.”

This is the first major role for Hauer-King, who was born and raised in London, and previously appeared in films like “The Last Photograph” and “A Dog’s Way Home.” He also played Laurie Laurence on the 2017 BBC miniseries “Little Women,” and will appear in the upcoming films “The Song of Names” and “Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.”

Now, Hauer-King will join actress and singer Halle Bailey (who will play Ariel), in the upcoming remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Even though Hauer-King is a relative newcomer to Hollywood, users on Twitter expressed their excitement over his casting, as well as their appreciation for his good looks.

WE HAVE A PRINCE ERIC! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! HE’S GORGEOUS ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Fif2vOp6pC — Nicholas John Goodysal (@NickJGoodsell) November 13, 2019

OMG this is Prince Eric! ????????????

Well hello there Jonah Hauer-King#TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/TohCkZeDo6 — chia (@sincerelychia) November 13, 2019

Hi Prince Eric feel free to come save me from a sea witch anytime you want pic.twitter.com/lBxF24Y8GT — ????????????????, Patrick | Never Met Taylor (@READYF0RlT) November 13, 2019

Okay Prince Eric, I see you pic.twitter.com/TDvvOlw0yp — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) November 13, 2019

Others pointed out that Hauer-King has more than a passing resemblance to the animated version of Prince Eric from the 1989 original film.

he LOOKS like Prince Eric https://t.co/ghqF4X9Qg5 — Nicole (@QueenNothing303) November 13, 2019

now that ive done my research and know who he is, he fits prince eric to a tee pic.twitter.com/BR0TVIz3y8 — n (@uncoollove) November 13, 2019

damn jonah hauer king really IS prince eric pic.twitter.com/T5sTBj4TxX — Shana Fierce (@shanafrc) November 13, 2019

YALL HE RLY IS PRINCE ERIC ILL BE TALKIN ABT THIS TIL IM OLD AND GRAYYY pic.twitter.com/ViWhkAMdr5 — grace {ig; sirenefilm} (@shelbyfilms1) November 13, 2019

Some people, however, still felt that former One Direction singer Harry Styles (who’d previously been in early talks for the role, but ended up passing) would’ve been a better choice for Prince Eric.

the prince eric we deserved ???? pic.twitter.com/LcTS8kTXNd — ???????????????????????????? (@hocuspocuslouie) November 6, 2019

just thinking about how we could have had harry as prince eric . — gaby (@velvetcurIs) November 12, 2019

But overall, everyone seemed pretty excited for Hauer-King to take on the role – especially given how cute he is.

How can ppl be mad Jonah Hauer-King is playing Prince Eric?

LOOK AT HIM!!! pic.twitter.com/UqWiaKQjM3 — Grumpy Alpaca's Mom (@alpaca_mom) November 13, 2019

i’m not mad, he’s cute and dreamy and very prince eric-like, i’m sure Jonah Hauer-King is a name we’re gonna be hearing for a while from now on https://t.co/lKCL666gfG — char (@ifsbrighternow) November 13, 2019

Jonah-Hauer King bout to be a fine ass Prince Eric. I’m here for it, stay mad pic.twitter.com/Nr3YbAwE5n — Nicole ???? (@JNicoleCo) November 13, 2019