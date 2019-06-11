This $200 ice shaver is a hit with my kids and is making dessert inexpensive, easy, and maybe even a little healthier

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Snowie Facebook

A high-quality shaved ice maker is easy to use, handles ice directly from the freezer, and cleans up effortlessly.

I like the Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver because it shaves a quart of ice in under 30 seconds, is simple enough for my teenager to use on a daily basis, and has several safety features to protect you from accidents.

Though it’s more expensive than most consumer snow cone machines (currently $199 on Amazon), it features a professional-grade, high-speed motor and is backed by a one-year warranty.

Dessert time is a constant battle in our house. Both of our boys, Jerome (16) and Bucky (5), are always campaigning for treats after dinner. After busy days, my wife and I “can’t even,” so we raise the white flag and let them eat candy, ice cream, or some other similarly unhealthy confection.

When we finally got a snow cone maker, it was a game changer. Now, we can make relatively healthy desserts and not feel guilty about it.

Though “snow-cone maker” and “shaved-ice machine” are often used interchangeably, there is a slight difference. Snow cone makers grind or crush ice to create hail-like pellets, while shaved-ice machines shave the ice to create a more snow-like treat. The shaved ice soaks up syrup. But, the syrup tends to sink to the bottom of snow cones.

Based in Salt Lake City, Snowie specializes in shaved ice makers for commercial use. They provide everything you need to start your own shaved ice business. The Little Snowie 2 is the company’s attempt to introduce high-quality ice shavers into the home. And, in my opinion, they did an outstanding job. Below are the ways that this unit stands out.

Specs

At 12 inches deep by 13 inches tall by seven inches wide, the Little Snowie 2 doesn’t take up much counter space. And, since it only weighs 11 pounds, it’s easy to store or bring with you to parties.

The user manual states that the unit can hold up to half a gallon of ice at a time, and in my experience, that is true. That much ice should be able to make around nine eight-ounce cups of shaved ice. The blade is made of 301 hardened stainless steel, which is basically real-life Valyrian steel: valued for its corrosion resistance and impressive strength.

Set-up process

The Little Snowie 2 officially comes with six sample-sized (two-ounce) syrups and eight serving spoons. But, the box I received also came with four full-sized (16-ounce) syrups. The syrups are great because they don’t have high-fructose corn syrup. Instead, the sweetness comes from good, old-fashioned refined sugar.

The set-up was incredibly simple. Within five minutes of opening the box, I had a delicious shaved ice treat in my hands. I just wiped the unit down with a damp cloth, plugged it in, loaded up ice from the tray in our freezer, and pushed the lid down to activate the motor. It’s that simple to use.

What makes the shaved ice maker stand out

It’s so simple, in fact, that the biggest user of the shaved ice machine is my teenager Jerome, who uses it on an almost daily basis. He often forgets to wipe the machine down when he’s done with it, but so far, we haven’t noticed any ill effects from this lapse in cleaning.

I like that I don’t have to be afraid that Jerome might hurt himself using the machine. The motor only activates when the lid is shut all the way. So, it’s basically impossible to stick your hand in while it’s running. And, the blade keeps you from reaching in where the shaved ice comes out. Though, I suppose if you really tried, you might be able to take off a little skin.

To test the Little Snowie 2’s speed, I emptied a tray of sixteen standard ice cubes directly from the freezer into the unit and let it go to town. In under 30 seconds, I had around 40 ounces (by volume) of snow-like shaved ice. I also tested a tray that had been sitting out at room temperature for about 10 minutes. The machine handled these cubes slightly faster.

Next, I tested larger chunks of ice. I used ice from our brain ice trays. The large chunks are about three times as big as your standard ice cube. They barely fit through the opening into the spinning chamber, but once they were situated, the Snowie 2 shaved them up, though it was slower than the standard cubes. This suggests that smaller ice chunks work better in this device, but larger pieces are not a deal-breaker.

After more than two months of almost daily use and lackadaisical cleaning, the machine is holding up well, and the blade is still sharp enough to make quick work of ice. Snowie does offer replacement blades in case something happens, but they cost nearly $50. For what it’s worth, the company backs the Little Snowie 2 with a “no-hassle” one-year warranty.

In addition to replacement blades, Snowie also has a variety of other accessories available on its website, including ready-to-use flavors and syrup concentrates. We enjoyed the Snowie syrups, but I recommend making your own concoctions since it’s affordable and easy. You just need water, sugar, and flavoring. For a healthier version, try mixing two parts fruit juice concentrate with one part water.

Cons to consider

We’ve had to institute a “no shaved ice making while the parents are asleep” rule in our house because the Little Snowie 2 is so loud. Even from outside our house, the Snowie 2 sounds like a jackhammer. My sound meter registered over 105 decibels from 12 inches away, which is similar to the noise at a loud sporting event. Fortunately, the machine works so quickly that the noise doesn’t last long.

You need to make sure that your bowl or cup fits just right in the opening, or else you’ll get bits of shaved ice all over your counter and the floor. Whenever I used the device, errant ice would end up here and there. It wasn’t that big of a deal since it’s just water, and there was never a significant mess.

The bottom line

Aside from the noise levels, I liked everything about the Little Snowie 2. The powerful motor and strong blade make quick work of large quantities of ice. The safety features make it so I don’t have to worry about my sons losing their fingers. And, cleaning up afterward is a breeze.

At $200, the price is a bit much for most casual at-home users. But, if you have a bigger family with lots of kids who love shaved ice, it may be worth the investment, especially if you make syrups from fruit concentrate and really focus on keeping your creations healthy.

What are your alternatives?

I’ve tested one other snow cone machine – the Dash Shaved Ice Maker. Though it doesn’t even compare to the Little Snowie 2, you might want to consider it if you are a looking for an affordable way to make shaved ice treats at home. Currently, it’s less than $30 on Amazon.

Overall, if you can afford it, I’d recommend buying the Little Snowie 2. It’s sure to be a hit wherever you use it this summer and beyond.

Pros: Produces 40 ounces of shaved ice directly from the freezer in under 30 seconds, safe, easy to use, easy to clean, one-year warranty, can handle a variety of ice sizes

Cons: Loud, expensive