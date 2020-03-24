Little Tikes’ interactive piano for toddlers is a hit with my 19-month-old — it even has a working microphone for karaoke sessions

caption The Little Tikes Little Baby Bum Piano plays songs, has a microphone and karaoke setting, and includes animal sounds. source Alicia Betz

Music can help babies, toddlers, and children develop cognitive, physical, and social-emotional skills.

The Little Tikes Little Baby Bum Piano supports these skills by playing songs, letting children create their own songs, and getting their whole bodies into the music with an interactive seat.

The piano has four modes and even includes a microphone for a karaoke mode.

My 19-month-old daughter Ellie thrives on autonomy and independence, and she also never goes a day without singing and dancing. Any product that allows her to play music independently is right up her alley. Because music supports learning at all ages, I always encourage her love of music.

We got to review a sample of the Little Tikes Little Baby Bum Piano, and I honestly wasn’t sure if she would like it. As much as she loves music, she doesn’t watch “Little Baby Bum.” Apparently, that doesn’t matter at all because she plays with this piano almost every single day.

The piano has 13 keys along with four buttons that play entire songs: “Wheels on the Bus,” “Five Speckled Frogs,” “Old MacDonald,” and “Bingo.” Ellie’s favorite song is “Wheels on the Bus,” and I’ll often find her pressing the button that plays that song over and over.

The piano has four modes. In each mode, kids can play the keys like a normal piano, but each mode has additional features:

Piano: each time a key is pressed, another line of the chosen song plays

Press and play: kids press one button to play an entire song

Karaoke: karaoke versions of songs play and the microphone is activated

Animal sounds: the keys play animal sounds to the tune of the chosen song

In most of the modes, the piano keys play sounds that correspond with the current song if pressed while the song is playing. For example, during “Five Speckled Frogs,” the keys make a ribbit sound if pressed. The piano has two volume levels, and even the loudest volume isn’t obnoxiously loud.

Little Tikes recommends the piano for ages 2 and up; at 19 months old, Ellie prefers the press and play and karaoke modes. I suspect she’ll grow to enjoy the more independent modes as she approaches 2 and 3 years old.

The seat of the piano is also interactive, incorporating gross motor movement into the play. Bouncing and twisting the seat speeds up, slows down, and adds to the music. Both the piano and seat require AA batteries that aren’t included; you’ll need six total. There is also very minimal assembly required.

Why music matters

Music is an essential component of early child development, as it supports cognitive development, motor skills, and social-emotional development, Linda Duerr, instructor in early childhood education at Penn State University told Insider Reviews. I can see these skills being developed in my daughter as she learns the words to songs, dances, and reaches out a hand to invite others to play “Ring Around the Rosie.”

“It is the social and emotional response to music that occurs first in order to move the child to listen, to dance, to sing, and to wish to create music on their own,” Duerr told Insider Reviews. With the Little Baby Bum Piano, Ellie experiences that social and emotional response because the piano plays some songs that are already her favorites, and she enjoys making new sounds and music with me as we play together.

Music also helps kids develop strong language skills, partly because it encourages them to practice words. When Ellie isn’t pushing the “Wheels on the Bus” button repeatedly, she’s singing the song herself while doing the motions.

Some users report problems with the seat

Unfortunately, we have had issues with the seat of the piano, as have other users. Rather than speed up or slow down the music, swiveling the seat often stops the music completely. We also thought our seat didn’t work at first, but then realized you need to turn on the piano first and the seat second for them to sync and work together.

The bottom line

Whether your child already loves music or you’re looking for toys to encourage a love of music, this piano is the ticket. I suspect that the prime ages for this toy are ages 2 and 3, although my daughter who is younger enjoys the piano already.

If you want to test out your child’s love of music for less, or if you want an instrument to accompany this piano, I’ve never met a toddler who didn’t love a shaker egg. Ellie is proof that kids don’t need to love “Little Baby Bum” to love this piano, and parents who have heard more than their fair share of “Little Baby Bum” will be happy to lower this piano to the quieter setting.

Pros: Easy for toddlers of all ages to play, multiple play modes, supports child development through music, plays childhood classics and favorites

Cons: Seat doesn’t always work as advertised