The latest ‘Little Women’ adaptation takes the beloved story to new feminist heights

The new “Little Women” movie is an adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name, and follows the four March sisters as they grow up and form relationships in Civil War-era New England.

Directed by “Ladybird” filmmaker Greta Gerwig, the new film stars Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen as Meg, Jo, Amy, and Beth March, respectively. Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet all have roles in the film as well.

While it can be difficult to adapt such a classic text, Gerwig’s reimagining of the beloved tale provides some much-needed updates to the story, and brings the novel’s slyly feminist undertones front and center – all while staying faithful to Alcott’s timeless and beloved novel.

Why you should care: It’s an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, and features a star-studded cast.

Alcott’s 1868 novel became an instant classic following its release, and has led to numerous film adaptations over the years, including the 1994 version starring Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, and Christian Bale, and a 2017 BBC miniseries which featured Emily Watson and Maya Hawke.

Bringing beloved characters like Jo and Beth March, and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence is no easy feat, but Gerwig’s adaptation features a star-studded cast that perfectly embodies Alcott’s characters. Emma Watson plays the beautiful and kind Meg, Saoirse Ronan is the smart and fiery Jo, Florence Pugh gives the pampered Amy new life, and as Beth, Eliza Scanlen will absolutely have you in tears as she grows ill and eventually dies. Rounding out the cast is Laura Dern as Marmee, the matriarch of the March family; Timothée Chalamet as Laurie, the heartthrob next door; and Meryl Streep as the deliciously wicked but wealthy Aunt March.

What’s hot: The new film provides some much-needed updates and context to the original story, and gives an often-overlooked March sister her time to shine.

Instead of following the March sisters from childhood to adulthood as the novel does, Gerwig’s “Little Women” takes a nonlinear approach, and begins with the sisters living their lives separately as adults. While it can take a minute to keep track of who’s doing what if you’re not familiar with the novel, Gerwig’s nonlinear chronology helps to revitalize the well-known story – and actually adds some context that make the sisters’ childhoods all the more special. For instance, one of the first scenes in the film sees Jo marching into a New York publisher’s office and submitting a story for publication – something that the childhood Jo frequently talks about doing, in subsequent scenes. By updating the timeline of the film, Gerwig takes out any guesswork out of the sisters’ futures – and allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in their pasts.

And the new “Little Women” also takes an unconventional approach to one of the novel’s most controversial characters: Amy March. The youngest of the four sisters, she’s portrayed as spoiled, self-centered, and materialistic in the novel and subsequent adaptations, and is frequently considered the “worst” of the March women. Critics of Amy take issue with her obsession with her appearance, as well as her spiteful behavior (she famously burns the only copy of Jo’s novel after Jo refuses to invite her to an outing with Laurie), but in Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Amy is portrayed differently.

Yes, she’s still snobbish, self-centered, and materialistic at times (the novel-burning scene is still as infuriating as ever), but Florence Pugh’s Amy is shown to have a level of intelligence rivaling Jo’s. As she grows older, she decides to give up painting, saying she wants to be either “great or nothing,” and chastises Laurie after he mocks her desire for marriage – something that’s an “economic proposition” as well as a romantic one, according to Amy. In general, the new “Little Women” gives the youngest March sister a chance to shine – and prove that she’s more than just a shallow, spoiled girl.

By refusing to villainize Amy for her love of fine things, art, and culture, “Little Women” cements its status as a feminist film – and reiterates that feminism can come in all shapes and sizes. For while Jo is often considered the “feminist hero” of the novel for her rejection of Laurie and focus on her work, the new “Little Women” suggests that even domestic life can be challenging, yet rewarding and a feminist choice in its own right.

What’s not: Fans of the original novel (and subsequent film adaptations) might find the chronology of the new movie jarring.

While I thought Gerwig’s nonlinear approach to the events of the novel was refreshing, die-hard fans of Alcott’s original will likely have to adjust their expectations, for in updating the timeline of events, Gerwig does gloss over a few trivial anecdotes that might be missed, including Meg’s battle with the jams.

And Gerwig’s adaptation still doesn’t answer some of the main questions that have bothered fans of the novel for years – mainly, why didn’t Jo marry Laurie? In the new film, as in the novel, she says that it’s because she wants to remain independent, and also because she doesn’t think that she and Laurie would do well as a couple. Her decision is still a bit odd, even in the context of Gerwig’s film, but the director does a good job in giving Jo’s emotions in the matter more attention than other films have.

The bottom line: With its timely message of female empowerment and sisterhood, “Little Women” is a must-watch this holiday season.

The novel is a classic for a reason – its stories of the March sisters’ independence, resilience, and bravery in the face of serious challenges is inspiring to anyone, not just female readers. And Gerwig’s film excellently captures the magic of the original novel while also teasing out the feminist undertones that were always there.

In “Little Women,” Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy all take different paths in life, with even Jo ultimately getting married and starting a family. But, as Gerwig’s film shows, a domestic life doesn’t preclude you from being a feminist – if anything, it can sometimes be the most radical choice a woman can make.

Grade: A+

