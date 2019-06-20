The new ‘Little Women’ adaptation will feature numerous talented actresses — but people can’t stop talking about Timothée Chalamet

caption Timothée Chalamet previously starred in the 2017 film “Ladybird.” source Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet fans on Twitter couldn’t contain their excitement after images of the upcoming “Little Women” adaptation featuring the actor were released by Vanity Fair on Wednesday.

“Ladybird” writer and director Greta Gerwig directs “Little Women,” an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name from the 1860s. Stills from the upcoming film, which will be released in December, were shared by the magazine on Twitter.

.@VanityFair has released the first images from Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” film adaptation. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep. pic.twitter.com/M5Q1W75u1k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2019

Gerwig’s “Little Women” features a star-studded cast of Hollywood A-listers like Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Emma Watson. “Midsommar” star Florence Pugh, as well as Saoirse Ronan from “Ladybird” and “Sharp Objects” actress Eliza Scanlen round out the cast.

Yet, even though the cast of the “Little Women” film is primarily composed of talented actresses, fans turned their attention to Chalamet, who plays Laurie, a love interest to several of the female characters in the film.

timothée as laurie. my current and childhood crush come together. don't mind me sobbing on my way to see the movie ???????? — ✿ (@heir_marian) June 19, 2019

me @ every single photo of Timothée Chalamet as Laurie https://t.co/sC0cW0n0ml pic.twitter.com/lnGDIZ34dX — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) June 19, 2019

Just when I think I’m over Timothée Chalamet, Greta Gerwig serves me what I didn’t know I wanted #LittleWomen pic.twitter.com/I7d6pghwqX — wendell (@RhodeToLove) June 20, 2019

I'm just here for timmy — ♑️ Prince$$???? (@heavens_bratt) June 19, 2019

The “Call Me by Your Name” actor’s period costume in particular had Twitter users in hysterics.

I have no words…Timothée looks so damn beautiful, like he stepped out of a painting. ???? — zed510 (@zed5102) June 20, 2019

timothée chalamet in period drama costume breathe if you agree pic.twitter.com/qbfIeeeIoH — molly (@oliverelio) June 19, 2019

timothée chalamet in little women… i need a minute to catch my breath pic.twitter.com/wnU78izhds — michaela :)) (@peachymick) June 19, 2019

Hyperventilating — Ruati Chhakchhuak (@iammasterbetty) June 20, 2019

Chalamet and Ronan previously appeared together in Gerwig’s 2017 coming-of-age comedy “Ladybird.” Meryl Streep and Laura Dern both currently star in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”