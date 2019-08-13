Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan try not to fall in love in the new ‘Little Women’ trailer

Libby Torres
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in “Little Women.”
Sony Pictures

  • Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the classic novel “Little Women.”
  • The iconic story focuses on the four March sisters as they discover their passions and fall in love in 19th-century New England.
  • Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo March, an aspiring writer who has an intense relationship with boy-next-door Laurie, played by Timothée Chalamet in the film.
  • Emma Watson, “Midsommar” actress Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen from “Sharp Objects” play the other three sisters (Meg, Amy, and Beth, respectively) in the upcoming adaptation.
  • Rounding out the star-studded cast is Meryl Streep, who plays the sisters’ rich aunt, and Laura Dern, who plays their mother.
  • “Little Women” hits theaters on Christmas 2019. You can watch the trailer below.
