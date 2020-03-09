LittleHearts Making a Difference by Raising Social Heroes at a Young Age

SURABAYA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 9 March 2020 – EtonHouse Preschool, Surabaya is the first preschool to launch LittleHearts in Indonesia. Their charity bazaar, titled Love is in The Air, aimed to raise awareness and build children’s empathy. Preloved items donated from families and children’s artwork were on sale, and the event was open to the public, held from 3rd to 5th December 2019. All proceeds of the charity bazaar will be given to Yayasan Tumpuan Harapan, a local orphanage in Surabaya, Indonesia. The charity bazaar raised an amount of IDR10,000,000.00.





<a href="https://youtu.be/iuQdw0GrP4w" target="_blank"><img class="youtube-thumbnail" src="https://release.media-outreach.com/release.php/Images/56783/PressReleaseTMPtkhkB5.jpg#image-56783"></a>









“A seemingly simple project like a charity bazaar involves months of preparation. Hence, it is able to instill values such as long-term planning, sustainable efforts and remind the children on how everyone can play a part in giving back to the community,” elaborates Arjuna Raj, Chief Strategy Officer of LittleLives.





“Together with the children, teachers and parents collaborated to make this event a success. It is important that we include parents in this LittleHearts project as it strengthens the relationship between children and their parents,” says Marissa, Charity Bazaar Committee of EtonHouse, Surabaya.





LittleHearts aims to reach 100 cities worldwide, creating a network for preschools to share their community efforts. With such a platform, staff and students alike can benefit from adopting exciting ideas and apply them in their own schools. Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Hong Kong are some of the countries that have already kick-started LittleHearts.





Be the next school to showcase your LittleHearts project by reaching out to storytellers@littlelives.com.





About LittleLives

LittleLives is a holistic school management system that was built to simplify the complex administrative processes of preschools. Our comprehensive system enables schools, administrators and educators run schools more effectively by simplifying administrative tasks, reducing paperwork, improving teachers’ quality of life, consequently increasing the school’s revenue. We currently serve over 1,000 preschools in 8 countries and 25 cities. We are now in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Thailand and Brunei.





More at www.littlelives.com





About EtonHouse, Surabaya

EtonHouse Surabaya provides the early childhood education (preschool) with Inquire, Think, Learn curriculum, inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach. As part of The EtonHouse International Education with 102 schools in 11 countries across Asia, we offer an intellectually, socially and emotionally rewarding learning experience.





More at https://etonhouse.sch.id/



