Liv Tyler showed off her ‘natural everyday makeup’ routine with 28 different products worth a combined $1,700

Liv Tyler has shared her skincare and beauty routine with Vogue.

In a 16-minute video, the actor reveals the 25 steps and 28 products she uses to achieve a “natural everyday makeup look.”

Page Six Style worked out that the products she uses are worth more than $1,700 in total.

Looking effortless often requires a lot of effort.

How do so many celebrities manage to nail the “no makeup” makeup look and appear to have woken up looking flawlessly groomed and polished?

Well, if you’re Liv Tyler, it takes 28 products, which Page Six Style worked out were worth more than $1,700 altogether.

In a 16-minute video shot from her bathroom in New York for Vogue, the actor and former model showcases all the skincare and makeup products she uses to achieve her “natural everyday makeup look where I’m trying to look like I have no makeup on, but I do have makeup on.”

Tyler begins by getting her hair out of the way – forget bobbles though, Tyler ties her locks up with a scrunchie made from a vintage Hermès silk scarf.

Then it’s time to get started.

First up, Tyler cleanses her skin using Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse ($75) and Chidoriya Hydrating Facial Soap ($16.99), followed by an exfoliating Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask ($42).

“To me, the secret to beautiful skin is exfoliation and keeping all the dead skin cells buffed off your skin,” she said.

Tyler admitted she looks like a smurf while wearing the face mask, but said, “The more I do this stuff, the better I feel inside, the more calm I feel.”

She also stresses that sleep, water, and green juice are important for glowing skin too.

Next up, another face mask to calm the skin: Dr. Barbara Sturm Deep Hydrating Mask ($160), and then she swallows a drop of Lord Jones Royal Oil ($100), which is a CBD oil that Tyler says “doesn’t make you feel stoned at all,” but helps with her anxiety.

Now it’s on to a drop of Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum ($300), which Tyler makes sure to rub into her neck and hands too.

The next step is a facial massager – Sarah Chapman Skinesis Facialift ($38) – which Tyler says helps contour your chin and neck area.

Tyler then applies Talika Eye Therapy Patches ($49), which she says helps reduce eye puffiness – she keeps hers in the fridge and sometimes even wears them to work when she has an early start.

The former Givenchy beauty ambassador says she’s a huge fan of oils and next applies a few drops of Rodin Olio Lusso Luxury Face Oil ($170), some Avène Rich Compensating Cream ($35), followed by a spritz of Sisley-Paris Floral Spray Mist ($100).

Skincare done, Tyler takes down her hair and adds: “My secret obsession, the passion of my whole life, has been skincare. I think I would’ve become a facialist if I didn’t start acting.”

And now it’s time to start on makeup, not before using some Visine eye drops to reduce redness though.

First up, Tyler applies some Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops ($135) and By Terry Cellularose Moisturizing CC Cream ($87), massaged in using a Beautyblender ($20). She then uses a Laura Mercier concealer ($27) on her redder areas but applies it using a lipstick brush.

Now it’s on to Glossier Haloscope Highlighter ($22), Rodial Diamond Liquid Concealer ($45), and MAC Powder Blush ($25).

Tyler applies a dusting of Givenchy Prisme Visage Perfecting Face Powder ($49) and Givenchy Le Rouge Perfecto Beautifying Lip Balm ($37).

For her eyebrows, Tyler uses a Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil ($26), a slick of Glossier Boy Brow ($16), and then brushes her brows with a toothbrush too.

Now it’s on to the eyes – Tyler uses Decorté Eye Glow Gem Glossy Eye Color ($27) and Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara ($19.50).

She then goes back to her lips, applying a blend of Rodin + Vanessa Traina Collection Luxury Lip & Cheek Oil ($35) and Glossier Generation G ($18).

For the finishing touch, Tyler gives herself a healthy glow with some Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo ($68).

To set her look, Tyler applies a spritz of face mist.

Page Six tallies this mammoth routine up to a gobsmacking $1,715.49.

“That’s my natural everyday makeup look where I’m trying to look like I have no makeup on, but I do have makeup on,” she said.

Who knew it could cost so much to look so natural?