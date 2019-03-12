9 changes we can already tell Disney’s live-action Aladdin is making different from the animated movie

caption We love this scene, but where is Aladdin’s turban? source Disney

Disney released the official trailer for its live-action “Aladdin” movie and it contains a lot of scenes straight out of the original animated movie.

It also contains some big – and small – differences.

From an enormous version of Iago to a change in color to Aladdin’s feather, INSIDER rounds up changes in the new “Aladdin” movie.

Disney dropped its official trailer for its live-action “Aladdin” movie Tuesday.

While some of the trailer offered near shot-for-shot recreations of scenes from the Oscar-winning 1992 movie, it looks like the Guy Ritchie-directed film is also making big changes from the original.

INSIDER rounded up some of the biggest differences we noticed the live-action movie is making from the animated movie. Some of the details are more nitpicky items that will probably have little bearing on the overall movie, but bother us nonetheless as diehard “Aladdin” fans.

Jasmine looks like she’s barely trying to hide the fact she’s royalty in the marketplace.

caption People have to recognize the princess out in the open like this in the live-action movie. source Disney

At the start of the 1992 movie, Jasmine hides the fact she’s a princess by dressing in, what can only be compared to, a giant potato sack, to blend in with the locals.

Unless the common folk in Agrabah have no idea what their princess looks like, this doesn’t seem like a great disguise.

It looks like Jafar is NOT going to cosplay as an old man to trick Aladdin into getting the magic lamp for him.

caption This probably would have been a strange scene to bring to life. source Disney

In the animated film, Jafar visits Aladdin in a jail cell dressed as an old man with a limp. He guides him to the Cave of Wonders in his disguise.

The live-action movie looks like it’s skipping over that as we see Aladdin approach the cave with Jafar looking very much like himself.

It looks like the sexy belly dancers are getting replaced with multiple dancing Genies during the “Friend Like Me” song.

caption I’m OK with this. source Disney

This is a change we like. It’s not necessary to have a group of scantily clad belly dancers in a children’s movie.

This Jasmine is wearing heels. We all know animated Jasmine is all about flats.

caption How else does a princess comfortably escape into the market place? source Disney

We’re sure Jasmine won’t wear heels in every scene.

Aladdin’s feather isn’t purple.

caption The feather is a plain old white in the live-action movie. source Disney

We know this isn’t a big deal. But the change in color threw us off for a brief moment.

Where IS Aladdin’s turban on the magic carpet ride?

caption We’re calling it. THIS is going to be Aladdin’s downfall. source Disney

During the magic carpet ride in the animated movie, Aladdin keeps his turban on because it helped keep his identity secret from Jasmine. Here, he doesn’t seem to care. Maybe part of his wish to become a prince in this film entailed making it so that Princess Jasmine wouldn’t recognize him.

Though this looks like a minor change from the animated movie, this may have larger implications in the live-action movie.

We know Aladdin carries the magic lamp in the turban. Jafar winds up with it in the animated movie after Aladdin carelessly leaves it lying around. The new movie may be changing that up so Jafar gets his hands on the lamp while Aladdin is taking Jasmine on the carpet ride.

Aladdin and Jasmine need to hold onto the Magic Carpet when riding it to make sure they don’t fall.

caption In the animated movie, Aladdin and Jasmine seem to have really good balance. source Disney

This is probably another good change because I don’t know how they physically would have stayed on Carpet without falling off otherwise.

The live-action trailer shows Aladdin thrown from somewhere while tied to a chair. That never happens in the animated movie.

caption Aladdin simply gets tossed off a cliff after his rendezvous with Jasmine in the animated movie. source Disney

This looks like it’s supposed to be the scene where Aladdin is pushed off the cliff into a body of water to drown. (Dark!) Maybe it’s tougher for Aladdin to drown if he’s tied to a chair.

Why on Earth does Iago look enormous here?

caption What is going on? That is definitely not in the original movie. source Disney

Did Jafar use one of his three wishes to make Iago the size of a phoenix? Am I watching an extension of “Fantastic Beasts”?