The trailer for the live-action ‘Lion King’ is eerily similar to the original — here’s the proof

caption The live action trailer for “The Lion King” compared to the original. source Disney

Disney released the first teaser trailer for its live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

The trailer features animals and scenes of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as a voiceover from Mufasa (James Earl Jones.)

Fans immediately began comparing the newly released “Lion King” trailer to the that of the 1994 animated version.

The movie hits theaters July 19, 2019.

On Thursday, Disney released the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated live-action remake of “The Lion King,” The one-and-a-half-minute video featured many aspects from the original film that fans love, from breath-taking views of Africa to a James Earl Jones voice over.

In fact, the live-action trailer was so similar, fans began comparing the new trailer to the original “Lion King” trailer. And after looking a little closely, they seem to be right.

Read more: Here’s the cast of Disney’s live-action ‘The Lion King’ and who they’re playing

Here’s proof that the trailer for the live-action “Lion King” is eerily similar to the original.

Both trailers begin with a sun rising over Africa.

caption The opening shot from the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

You can hear birds chirping before the screen cuts to black.

You also see trees in both trailer, though in different location.

caption The same shot from the original trailer. source Disney

The first shot gives viewers faith that director Jon Favreau, who was nervous about taking on the remake, is staying true to the original while maintaining realism.

Next, the live-action trailer cuts to an oryx.

caption An oryx in the live-action “Lion King” trailer. source Disney

According to the Smithsonian’s Nation Zoo and Biology Institute, an oryx is a species of antelope that may be behind the legend of the unicorn.

Though the shots are not identical, they are very similar.

caption An oryx in the live-action “Lion King” trailer. source Disney

There are two oryxes featured in the original trailer, and they have brown stripes instead of white.

Next, we see elephants and birds making their way to the ceremony.

caption Animals can be see walking across a foggy plain in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

The teaser trailer seems to be taking viewers on the journey to Simba’s unveiling.

There are a few differences in this scene from the original trailer.

caption Animals can be see walking across a foggy plain in the disney “Lion King.” source Disney.

Given the darker hues in the original trailer, it seems the sun is still rising. The fog is also more pronounced in the original trailer. Despite these differences, however, it’s still near perfect.

After the elephants, we see birds flying over bodies of water.

caption A scene of birds flying over the water in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

Again, this isn’t an identical shot to the original. The scene is shot behind the birds.

The original trailer shows the birds flying from multiple angles.

caption A scene of birds flying over the water in the original “Lion King.” source Disney

Additionally, the red and orange hues imply the sun is still rising.

After a departure from the original trailer, we return to similarities with a wide shot of Pride Rock.

caption A scene of Pride Rock in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

The scenery and the animals are truly gorgeous.

The original trailer features a fan-favorite, Zazu.

caption A scene of Pride Rock in the original “Lion King.” source Disney

Rowan Atkinson, the man behind Mr. Bean, voiced Zazu in the original “Lion King.” John Oliver will lend his voice to the bird in the live-action remake.

The next shot in the live-action trailer offers the first character look.

caption Rafiki (John Kani) in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

John Kani will voice Rafiki in the remake. His voice will sound familiar to Marvel fans, as Kani portrayed King T’Chaka in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Black Panther.”

Again, this is not an identical shot.

caption Rafiki (Robert Guillaume) in the original “Lion King.” source Disney

But the baboons look identical.

The next shot is iconic: Rafiki releasing red liquid for the “baptism.”

caption Rafiki preparing for the baptism in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

In the remade trailer, Rafiki appears to be breaking roots.

In the original trailer, Rafiki is breaking a fruit.

caption Rafiki preparing for the baptism in the original “Lion King.” source Disney

Both shots are brightly lit and just beautiful.

Next, we see Rafiki swiping the liquid on young Simba’s head.

caption Simba’s baptism from the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

This action anoints Simba as the successor to the throne.

There is a slight difference from the original.

caption Simba’s baptism from the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

In the original, Rafiki swipes from right to left. In the new trailer, he is seen swiping from left to right.

Finally, we reach the pivotal moment where Simba is presented to the animal kingdom.

caption Simba being presented in the live-action Lion King. source Dinsey

In the live-action version, young Simba will be voiced by JD McCrary.

While we see more of Rafiki in the original, the sentiment remains the same.

source Disney

In the original version, young Simba was voiced by Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

As a sign of respect, the animals bow down to their future king

caption Animals bowing to their future king in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

The scene in the live-action shot is a little faster than that of the original.

The animals are also different between the live-action and original.

caption Animals bowing to their future king in the original “Lion King.” source Disney

The live-action featured zebras and oryxes, while the original feature elephants and giraffes, as well as a few zebras.

The trailers stray slightly after that, but there is one more similarity.

caption A glimpse at the older Simba in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

Towards the end of the trailer, we get a glimpse of older Simba, who will be voiced by Donald Glover in the live-action remake.

Though it is a little blurry and involves rain, we get a similar look in the original trailer.

caption A glimpse at the older Simba in the original “Lion King.” source Disney.

Older Simba was voiced by Matthew Broderick in the 1994 version.

Even the title cards are similar.

caption The title card in the live-action “Lion King.” source Disney

The somewhat faded gold font is classic.

Though a slightly lighter gold than the original title card, you still get the same vibes.

caption The title card in the original “Lion King.” source Disney

The live-action “Lion King” hits theaters July 19, 2019. Until then, you can rent the original on Amazon.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.