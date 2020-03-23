15 adorable and mesmerizing animal livestreams you can watch from home

The coronavirus pandemic has led many animal conservation institutions and zoos to temporarily close.

Experts are also urging people to practice social distancing by staying home and avoiding crowds and public places unless necessary.

There are still plenty of ways to connect with animals and nature, even aside from taking a walk outside or playing with a pet.

Here’s a running list of zoos and animal-centric organizations that have set up livestreams, which show everything from baby goats frolicking in their pens to jellyfish swimming gracefully.

Tune into a real-time look at giant pandas Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, courtesy of Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

caption The National Zoo’s giant pandas Tian Tian and Mei Xiang are pictured above in 2005. source Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, has set up livestreams of its giant pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang. There are two camera angles for the optimal panda appreciation experience.

Watch a group of baby goats lounge in a nursery.

caption Baby goats on a haystack pictured in 2014. source MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Body care company Beekman 1802 has set up a livestream showing baby goats – which are also called “kids” – on their farm’s nursery.

Monterey Bay Aquarium in California is livestreaming soothing views of jellyfish.

caption The aquarium gives viewers stunning looks at jellyfish. source George Rose/Getty Images

The Monterey, California, aquarium has an ongoing “Jelly Cam” that is especially soothing to watch.

The aquarium also has live views of other sea species, like penguins, sharks, and otters.

Monterey Bay Aquarium is giving visitors a virtual look at its colorful sea creatures via free live camera streaming. Animal lovers can watch sharks lurk around their habitat or enjoy views of penguins waddling in groups.

Virtually visit with snow leopard cubs, who might be sleeping in their “nesting box” or exploring their habitat at an Australia zoo.

Zoos Victoria, an Australian zoo and conservation organization, is livestreaming baby snow leopards from Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo. In addition, the organization has live broadcasts of giraffes, a penguin, and lions.

The Cincinnati Zoo hosts a Facebook Live “Home Safari” session every weekday.

caption Sumatran rhinos at the Cincinnati Zoo. source Mike Simons/Getty Images

Every weekday at 3 p.m. EST, the Cincinnati Zoo hosts live “Home Safari” sessions, each showcasing a different animal and featuring an educational activity with kids in mind.

Take in crystal-clear underwater views of sea anemone and colorful fish from an Australian reef.

caption A coral reef in Australia. source REUTERS/HO/Great Barrier Reef National Park Authority

The Nature Conservatory Australia has a live camera of a reef in Port Phillip Bay, which streams stunning “Finding Nemo”-worthy views.

An animal sanctuary in Tennessee is livestreaming a room of elderly rescue dogs.

caption A dog (not from the animal sanctuary mentioned) with its tongue sticking out. source Alex Wong/GettyImages

Old Friends Animal Sanctuary in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, has an ongoing broadcast of its canine friends barking, eating, and lounging in what it’s calling the “Senior Dog Gathering Room.”

Watch penguins, koalas, and pandas from the San Diego Zoo.

caption A relaxed koala. source Marco Simoni/Getty Images

From polar bears to apes, giraffes, and koalas, the San Diego Zoo’s live cameras show tons of different animals that make a trip to the zoo feel accessible, even from the couch.

The Georgia Aquarium also offers a colorful look at its sea species.

caption Inside the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. source Shutterstock.com

Take in sights of a sprawling underwater landscape or watch as puffins swim above the surface of the water.

One charity livestreams its service dogs-to-be.

caption A service dog (not from the organization mentioned) pictured in Russia. source SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Warrior Canine Connection, a nonprofit organization based in Maryland, trains dogs to support wounded veterans. The charity has a live broadcast of its future service dogs, and the stream is full of adorable puppy views.

A farm in Indiana is giving fans even more views of baby goats living their adorable lives.

caption Two baby goats (not from the live cameras mentioned). source Christin Lola/Shutterstock

Goat Milk Stuff, a company based in Indiana that makes goat milk soaps and other body care products, has two live cameras showing their baby goat pens. The farm is home to some 200 Alpine and Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats.

View majestic bald eagles found at Channel Islands National Park.

caption A bald eagle (not on Channel Islands National Park). source REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The National Park Service has set up live cameras that invite viewers into the behaviors of bald eagles on Channel Islands National Park off the coast of California.

Nature enthusiasts can also take virtual tours of several US National Parks, including the Channel Islands, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, and more.

The International Wolf Center offers live views of its pack of wolves: Denali, Boltz, Axel, and Grayson.

caption A wolf in Minnesota, pictured in 2006. source David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The educational animal center in Ely, Minnesota, has an ongoing stream that shows four of its “ambassador” wolves roaming around the snowy landscape.

Tune into the Memphis Zoo’s Hippo Cam and virtually visit with its two female hippos: Binti and Splish.

The zoo’s two hippos can be found frolicking in the Hippo Yard, which is broadcast on the Hippo Cam daily.