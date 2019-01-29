LIVE: MPs to vote on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit plan B

caption MPs will vote on amendments to Theresa May’s Brexit plans on Tuesday source Getty

The UK House of Commons will this evening vote on a series of amendments to May’s Brexit plan.

Backbench MPs from across the House have brought forward amendments which could force May to delay Brexit, or rule out no-deal.

Rebel Conservative MPs propose new compromise plan in last ditch bid to unite the party.

Voting is expected to begin at 19:00 GMT.

LONDON – Westminster is bracing itself for another historic day with Members of Parliament preparing to vote on amendments which, if passed, would effectively re-write Theresa May’s Brexit plan.

MPs will vote on amendments that could have huge ramifications, including delaying the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, or forcing the prime minister to ask Brussels for major changes to the Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes MPs from all sides of the Brexit divide are working on alternatives to May’s deal after it was rejected by a record-breaking House of Commons majority earlier this month.

Voting on the amendments is set to get underway at 19:00 with results expected later in the evening.

Scroll down for the latest developments. All times are in GMT.

08:40: Another historic day awaits

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Good morning from Westminster!

What will today bring for Theresa May? Later tonight MPs will vote on amendments which if passed would basically re-write her Brexit plan.

Remember: This is happening after MPs voted down the prime minister’s deal earlier this month by a record-breaking margin of 230 votes.

We won’t know which amendments will be voted until House of Commons Speaker John Bercow chooses them at around lunchtime today.

However, it is widely expected that Bercow will select the plan put forward by Labour MP Yvette Cooper and Tory Nick Boles to delay Brexit if there is no approved deal by the end of February, and the government-backed amendment put forward by Conservative Brexiteer Graham Brady to replace the controversial backstop for Northern Ireland with another set of arrangements.

With 11 hours or so to go until these votes take place, many MPs are yet to decide how they’ll vote. They could be crucial in what are shaping up to really close votes.