Midterms 2018 LIVE: Follow along for live results and coverage of a wild election night

The 2018 midterm elections are upon us, and the country is anxiously awaiting to hear the results of an array of consequential races nationwide.

There’s a lot at stake on Tuesday, November 6. If Democrats are able to retake either the House or Senate, it has major implications for President Donald Trump’s agenda over the next two years.

Most polling places open between 6 and 8 a.m. and close between 6 and 9 p.m. local time, but times vary based on location.

It can take hours, days, and sometimes even weeks for results to come in.

Follow our full coverage of the 2018 midterm elections here, and find live updates throughout the day and night below.

2:55 p.m. ET: "Dónde votar" is the top trending Google search in the US.

Priorities USA, a Democratic-aligned super PAC, responded by translating its voter mobilization ads to Spanish in Arizona and Florida. Both states have large Latino populations.

2:30 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump continues to offer to support to Republican candidates via Twitter as voters head to the polls.

Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter and continued to offer support to Republican candidates as voters headed to the polls.

At around 1 p.m. ET, Trump urged voters to support Republican Bob Hugin in the US Senate election in New Jersey, describing him as someone who has been "successful all of his life."

In a separate tweet less than an hour later, Trump called on voters to support Republican Lena Epstein, who's running in Michigan's 11th congressional district. Trump said Epstein is a "strong fighter" and has his "Strong Endorsement!"

Earlier in the day, Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she's 100 percent confident her party will take the House. If Democrats are successful in this regard, Pelosi is likely to be the next House Speaker.

1:41 p.m. ET: Voters in multiple states face problems with malfunctioning machines and long lines.

Since polls opened on Tuesday morning, a number of reports surfaced of voters facing long lines and malfunctioning voting machines in multiple US states.

In certain parts of Georgia, a state with one of the most closely watched gubernatorial races, some people reportedly had to wait to vote for several hours. This comes after weeks of widespread complaints of voter suppression in the Southern state.

I’m at Annistown Elementary School in Snellville, GA, where hundreds of voters have waited 4.5 hours to vote today because electronic voting machines weren’t working pic.twitter.com/4BJLYVtiEL — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) November 6, 2018

There were also long lines and issues with voting machines at polling places in New York City, according to multiple reports.

Election officials in North Carolina reportedly claimed humidity was causing technical difficulties for voters in some precincts.

12:00 p.m. ET: Polls open in all 50 states.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time in Hawaii, marking the last state where US voters headed off to cast their ballots.

The only states where voters do not physically head to the polls are Oregon and Washington, where all ballots are sent in by mail.

5:00 a.m. ET: First polls open in Vermont.

caption Voters wait in the rain to vote at Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church for midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia. source Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

The first polls opened at 5 a.m. local time in Vermont, and were followed an hour later in parts of Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Virginia.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. local time in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Despite rough weather in many states, voters still lined up for the polls to do their civic duty.