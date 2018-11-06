Midterms 2018 LIVE: Follow along for live results and coverage of a wild election night

John Haltiwanger, Business Insider US
Samantha Lee/Business Insider; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images; Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

The 2018 midterm elections are upon us, and the country is anxiously awaiting to hear the results of an array of consequential races nationwide.

There’s a lot at stake on Tuesday, November 6. If Democrats are able to retake either the House or Senate, it has major implications for President Donald Trump’s agenda over the next two years.

Most polling places open between 6 and 8 a.m. and close between 6 and 9 p.m. local time, but times vary based on location.

It can take hours, days, and sometimes even weeks for results to come in.

Follow our full coverage of the 2018 midterm elections here, and find live updates throughout the day and night below.

There were also long lines and issues with voting machines at polling places in New York City, according to multiple reports.

Election officials in North Carolina reportedly claimed humidity was causing technical difficulties for voters in some precincts.

12:00 p.m. ET: Polls open in all 50 states.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time in Hawaii, marking the last state where US voters headed off to cast their ballots.

The only states where voters do not physically head to the polls are Oregon and Washington, where all ballots are sent in by mail.

5:00 a.m. ET: First polls open in Vermont.

Voters wait in the rain to vote at Our Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church for midterm elections in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lawrence Bryant/Reuters

The first polls opened at 5 a.m. local time in Vermont, and were followed an hour later in parts of Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and Virginia.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. local time in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Despite rough weather in many states, voters still lined up for the polls to do their civic duty.