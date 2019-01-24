Live from Davos: Henry Blodget leads a panel on new collar jobs

Sixty-five per cent of children entering primary school today will graduate into jobs that do not yet exist. What kind of learning and reskilling revolution will be necessary to prepare workers and societies for tomorrow’s jobs?
Speakers:
- Julie Gebauer, Head, Global Business Segment, human capital and benefits at Willis Towers Watson
- Christy Hoffman, General Secretary, UNI Global Union
- Bill Thomas, Global Chairman, KPMG
- Henry Blodget, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
- Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labour Organization
- Adam Grant, Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management and Psychology, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania