WATCH LIVE: Top execs at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley discuss disrupting Wall Street from within

By
Business Insider, Business Insider US
-

AGENDA

7:30am

Registration and Networking Breakfast

8:00am

WELCOME

  • Alyson Shontell, US Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

PRODUCTION, NOT DISRUPTION

  • Huw L. Richards, Global Head of Digital Investment Banking, JPMorgan
  • Lucien Foster, Global Head of Digital Partnerships, BNY Mellon
  • Meghan Morris, Senior Financial Reporter, Business Insider

THE BIG BANKS INVESTING BILLIONS IN TECH EVOLUTION

  • Megan Brewer, Executive Director and Head of the Technology Innovation Office, Morgan Stanley
  • Gavin Michael, Head of Technology, Global Consumer Bank (GCB), Citi
  • Mariquit Corcoran, Managing Director and Head of Partnershipsand Programmes for Group Innovation, Barclays
  • Alyson Shontell, US Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider

GOING AFTER NEW MARKETS: GOLDMAN SACHS TAKES ON CONSUMER FINANCE

  • Omer Ismail, Head of Consumer Digital Finance in the Americas, Marcus by Goldman Sachs
  • Dakin Campbell, Senior Finance Reporter, Business Insider

CLOSING REMARKS

9:30am

Event concludes