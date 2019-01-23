LIVE FROM DAVOS: The world’s economic leaders discuss the future of computing technology

The emergence of next-generation computing technologies from quantum to neuromorphic, photonic and more, represents an estimated market value of over $8 billion, or nearly 25% growth by 2024. How are government and business players seizing opportunities to invest in digital infrastructure as we tip from monoculture to multiplicity?
Speakers:
- Antonio Neri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Jeremy O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Psi Quantum Computing, Corp
- Nicholas Carlson, Global Editor-in-Chief, Business Insider
- Amy Webb, Adjunct Assistant Professor, NYU Stern School of Business