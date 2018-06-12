LIVE: Trump and Kim Jong Un meet for the first time in historic Singapore summit

source Business Insider

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet at the lavish Capella Hotel in Singapore today for a historic first-time meeting between the two leaders.

The US initially wanted the talks to center on the denuclearization of North Korea, but the two countries have different definitions of what denuclearization would involve and the talks may now just be seen by the Trump administration as the first step towards some form of denuclearization.

Trump and Kim will first meet at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday for a handshake and the first photo of a North Korean leader ever meeting a sitting US president.

The two leaders will then have a one-on-one meeting accompanied only by translators, followed by more bilateral talks with several key US figures, including John Bolton, John Kelly, and Mike Pompeo present. A working lunch is expected to follow.

Here’s how the events are unfolding live:

8:15 a.m.: President Donald Trump leaves the Shangri-La Hotel for Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island where he will meet Kim Jong Un.

caption Trump motorcade summit source Screenshot/Channel News Asia

The two leaders are set to share a handshake and photo op before they meet one-on-one with only translators present.

8:20 a.m.: Kim Jong Un and his motorcade has left the St. Regis Hotel for the Capella Hotel to meet with President Trump.

source Screenshot/Reuters

Singapore footed the bill for Kim’s stay at the lavish hotel, the country’s foreign minister said.

8:32 a.m.: The view from the Capella Hotel of Sentosa Island, the secluded island off Singapore’s southern coast where the leaders will be meeting.

source Screenshot/Reuters

The island usually serves as a popular tourist destination, but has been cordoned off for the event.

8:39 a.m.: The entrance of the Capella Hotel where Kim Jong Un and President Trump will be arriving shortly.