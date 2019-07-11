LIVE WEBINAR: Henry Ward, CEO of the billion-dollar startup Carta, on perfecting the pitch deck

caption Henry Ward. source Carta

Our webinar with Henry Ward, the founder and CEO of $1.7 billion startup Carta, is live right now!

Carta is on a mission to modernize how stock options and early-stage investment is done. In conversation with Business Insider correspondent Shana Lebowitz, Ward is walking us through both an early pitch deck and his Series E deck, showing how he made a compelling business case and convinced investors from Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners to buy in.

Join us today, July 11, at 1 p.m. EST for this exclusive opportunity. It’s a must-see for new company founders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

BI Prime members, check your inbox for an email invitation with the subject line “You’re Invited” for details on joining this member-exclusive event.