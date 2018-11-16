LIVE: Theresa May grilled on her Brexit plans as Michael Gove considers quitting government

source Jack Taylor/Getty Images

This is Business Insider's politics live-blog charting the latest developments as Theresa May's Brexit deal continues to dominate Westminster. All times are in GMT.

LONDON -Theresa May faces another bruising day with the possibility of further Cabinet resignations and letters of no confidence from her own Conservative MPs over her Brexit deal with the European Union.

The prime minister had perhaps the most challenging day of her premiership on Thursday, suffering several resignations, including those of Dominic Raab as Brexit Secretary and Esther McVey as Work & Pensions Secretary.

Leading Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker plus several other pro-Leave Conservative MPs submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister. If the number of letters reaches 48, there’ll be a no-confidence vote.

They refused to advocate the agreement negotiated between May and the EU, which will keep the UK in a customs union with the EU for years after Brexit, and potentially create checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The chaos is set to continue on Friday with Michael Gove and Penny Mordaunt rumoured to be considering their Cabinet positions and more no confidence letters set to be sent to Conservative grandee, Sir Graham Brady.

09:10 AM — More letters of no confidence

source Carl Court/Getty Images

This morning ex-Culture Secretary John Whittingdale revealed that he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Theresa May. He said: “I think we need a change of direction and we’re not going to get that under the current leader.”

On Thursday night, Adam Holloway MP used a social media post to reveal he had also submitted a letter. “You can not have someone leading the mission who does not believe in the mission. The country needs leadership.”

08:55 AM — What could happen today?

source Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

For 10 Downing Street, today will be about damage limitation.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has turned down the prime minister’s offer to be her next Brexit Secretary and reports suggest he could be the next minister to quit her Cabinet. He refused to declare his support for May during an interview outside his home on Friday morning. Here’s the clip.

Also keep an eye on International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt and House of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom. Both decided not to resign yesterday. However, Mordaunt has demanded a free vote on the Brexit deal which doesn’t seem to be forthcoming, while a friend of Leadsom told Business Insider on Thursday that she wouldn’t resign in the 24 that hours that followed, meaning she hasn’t ruled out resigning today.

Meanwhile, the letters of no confidence continue to go into Graham Brady, chair of the Tory party’s 1922 committee. There needs to be 48 to trigger a confidence vote. The Huff Post’s Paul Waugh reports that government whips have been told to cancel all plans and report to Parliament for the entire day – a sign that the 48 threshold is close to being met?

08:30 AM: Theresa May refuses to say DUP will back her deal

caption Theresa May. source REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Theresa May kicks off another difficult day with an interview with LBC Radio.

Asked about her relationship with the Democratic Unionist Party, the prime minister dismissed speculation that she has had “testy conversations” with DUP leader Arlene Foster but refused to say she DUP will vote for her deal.

The DUP is in a confidence and supply agreement with the Conservatives to prop up May’s government. However, the Northern Irish party is furious with the Brexit deal.

The first question May received on LBC was from a Conservative councillor, who asked her to do “the right thing” and stand down as prime minister.