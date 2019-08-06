Legacy bra company Wacoal has acquired young lingerie startup Lively — after testing the newcomer’s bras, we’re not surprised

source Lively

Legacy women’s lingerie brand Wacoal has acquired relative newcomer and online startup Lively for $85 million.

34-year-old company Wacoal serves an older and more affluent customer base than the four-year-old Lively, but it has much to gain in e-commerce strategy and a new millennial market by taking Lively under its wings.

On the flip side, Lively should be able to take advantage of Wacoal’s manufacturing and distribution channel resources to expand its size-inclusive offerings and scale more rapidly.

Lively, a digitally native lingerie and swimwear startup founded in 2015, has been acquired by Wacoal, a 34-year-old Japanese intimates brand, for $85 million.

The acquisition makes a lot of sense, giving each brand the chance to share strategic resources and learn from the other’s success.

Lively founder Michelle Cordeiro Grant is a former Victoria’s Secret director who wanted to shake up the industry with affordable, high-quality lingerie and a message of empowerment. Lively sells bras for just $35 each and underwear for $10 each. It also makes swimsuits, fragrances, and other small accessories.

You can primarily find it online at its own site and Nordstrom, though it does have two “experience stores” that bring the online shopping experience to life.

Wacoal was founded in 1949 and launched in the US in 1985. Its bras are available online and offline at many major retailers and department stores, including Amazon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Walmart. The average price of its products hover around $50 and its customer base skews towards an older demographic.

Despite these significant differences in history, availability, price, and customer, both companies align on three major product priorities: quality, fit, and comfort.

Lively and Wacoal pride themselves on making bras that can make women look and feel confident every day. Rather than sell a fantasy, they sell the concept of being comfortable in your own skin.

One of Wacoal’s most popular bras is the Full Figure Underwire Bra, a supportive, full-coverage bra with hidden side slings and underwire. It’s available in cup sizes up to 44I. In terms of size inclusivity, Wacoal has the leg up (Lively currently only makes bras up to sizes DD and DDD). The ability to tap into Wacoal’s expertise and manufacturing resources could help speed up Lively’s ongoing plans to make its offerings more inclusive.

While Lively benefits from this veteran perspective, Wacoal can now access the large and highly coveted millennial women market. Lively’s specialty in e-commerce and digital marketing strategies can boost the reputation and reach of a classic but sleepy brand like Wacoal.

If you haven’t heard about Lively before, check out some of the best bras from the newcomer below. It could soon become as familiar a name as Wacoal.

Shop Lively bras here: Lively | Nordstrom

Shop Wacoal bras here: Amazon | Macy’s | Nordstrom | Walmart

Here are the best bras to shop from Lively:

The No-Wire Strapless

Lively’s strapless bra is one of the best we’ve tried. It actually stays on your chest, and even with the four hook closures, a non-slip strip, and side wiring, it remains surprisingly comfortable. Read our review here.

The All-Day T-Shirt Bra

A simple, all-day T-shirt bra is a staple you’ll never regret buying. Lively’s features a soft modal fabric and sleek mesh detailing. You can also convert it to a racer-back.

The Straight-Up Bralette

I wear this sheer, bright red bralette often on the weekends. Since it has an elastic band, adjustable straps, and a back closure, I still get some support while staying casual.

The All-Day Deep V No-Wire

Wear low-cut shirts with confidence. The bra’s lightly lined and has convenient, front-adjusting straps.

The Long-Lined Lace Bralette

Light, lacy, and pretty – the perfect combination for a warm spring or summer day. Despite its intricate lace detailing, it’s never itchy or uncomfortable.

The Palm Lace Busty Bralette

This bralette is specially designed for cup sizes DD and DDD, with a wide bottom band and lined cups.

The Mesh Trim Bralette – Print

Have enough of the essentials? Opt for a fun and cute print like these tropical- and geometric-inspired styles.

The Mesh Trim No-Wire

The easy-wear bra has all the support of an underwire bra, with none of the wire. Available in neutral colors, it’ll be your go-to to wear under white and sheer shirts.