This lingerie startup founded by a Victoria Secret alum makes a $35 wireless, strapless bra that’s surprisingly comfortable and supportive

source Lively

LIVELY is a new online lingerie company that combines the style of traditional lingerie with the comfort of athleisure.

Adding to its collection of affordable bras (from $35), underwear ($10), and swimwear (from $45), LIVELY’s wireless, strapless bra ($35) was met with great enthusiasm.

Though it’s not perfect, we found it was a big improvement from the uncomfortable strapless bras we’re used to wearing. That the bra manages to provide comfort and support while being wire-free is impressive.

Strapless bras are the bane of every woman’s existence. In an incredible feat of engineering and daring, most strapless bras manage to simultaneously dig into your skin and slip down your chest every few minutes. I personally stopped wearing strapless tops and dresses altogether to avoid this uncomfortable reality. Other times, I’ve decide I simply don’t care enough that my straps are showing.

For years, I had to choose between subtlety and comfort, but I recently tried a strapless bra that didn’t compromise, and is completely affordable to boot.

Online lingerie startup LIVELY launched in 2016 behind the leadership of Victoria’s Secret veteran Michelle Cordeiro Grant, selling supportive and stylish bras for only $35. From the beginning, strapless bras were in high demand so the company started offering smooth and lace strapless bras the following year.

Now, LIVELY has made a strapless bra that’s still offers shape and support, but without the pesky wires. The No-Wire Strapless Bra can even be bent and rolled up, without affecting its shape, for easy packing.

source Lively

The No-Wire Strapless comes in five solid, neutral colors. It’s lightly lined with foam padding and the back closure has four hooks for extra security, while the band is a breathable mesh fabric. Since there’s no wire, the bra derives its support from the back closure and the structured sides where the cups meet the mesh band.

I approached the bra with understandable skepticism, but came away happily surprised after wearing it under various shirts and dresses. Made with 85% nylon and 15% spandex, it’s soft and also stretchy enough to give just the right amount of wiggle room without any gapping. I wasn’t used to dealing with so many hooks in the back, but the extra hooks ultimately played an important role in keeping the bra up.

Though I could still tell I was wearing a strapless bra throughout the day, I certainly thought of it much less often than I usually do because it wasn’t painful to wear and I didn’t have to constantly wriggle around self-consciously to readjust its position. Instead, I could carry on with my day, supported yet undistracted.

source Lively

Insider Reviews reporter Mara Leighton also liked her bra:

I hate strapless bras – and I pretty much always have. But this LIVELY bra is one of the good ones; I actually, somehow, don’t mind wearing it – and it has sufficient support (even sans underwire) to accommodate a 32DD/34D. It has a no-slip strip that works without leaving me feeling like I’ve been segmented with cable wires to withstand gravity and motion. The adjustable, removable straps mean I’ve even found myself turning to this bra for its stability in my every day life, thanks to that no-slip strip and a blessed four level hook-and-eye back closure I’m always excited to see. I wish it didn’t have the noticeable seam in the front, because it makes it difficult to wear under sheer or light-colored shirts, but, all in all, for $35 this is still one of the most comfortable and supportive strapless bras I’ve found. I would have paid more.

The bottom line

Admittedly, the wireless bra isn’t perfect: it could be more size-inclusive (sizes currently range from 32A to 38DD) and as Mara mentions, the front seam can show through a thin white t-shirt or other thin materials like a silk slip dress.

However, overall it definitely exceeded my expectations by being more comfortable and supportive than any other strapless bra I’ve tried. At $35, it’s also a great value buy, which LIVELY makes even more affordable by allowing you to mix and match two bras for $60 or three bras for $80.