WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 2005 Champion League-winning Liverpool team

The 2005 UEFA Champions League Final is one of the best in the history of the tournament.
It was a showdown between two of the most storied clubs in world soccer, A.C. Milan and Liverpool F.C., in Istanbul. Milan looked set for a route, going up 3-0 by halftime.
But the Reds of Liverpool had an extraordinary six minutes of soccer in the second half, scoring three goals in six minutes to tie the match.
The match would stay tied at 3-3 all the way through extra time, culminating in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, which also came down to the wire, with Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek saving a penalty from Andriy Shevchenko to secure for Liverpool a 3-2 win in the shoot-out.
Now, Liverpool has ridden Jurgen Klopp and his high-octane gegenpressing style back to the Champions League final, this time against Real Madrid, so we thought it would be the perfect time to take a look back at the Liverpool squad that won the 2005 UEFA Champions League final. The match data below is provided courtesy of UEFA.
Steven Gerrard is an English former midfielder who was the Liverpool captain, as well as a product of the Liverpool Academy. In the final, he scored the goal that started the comeback and played the full match.
Gerrard spent bulk of the rest of his career with Liverpool, then retired following a brief spell with the L.A. Galaxy in MLS. He was recently named the next manager of the Scottish giants Rangers F.C.
Xabi Alonso is a Spanish former midfielder who had just joined Liverpool the previous summer. He scored the tying goal for Liverpool in the match.
Alonso spent several more seasons with Liverpool before moving on to spells at European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He retired from soccer in 2017.
Jamie Carragher is an English former defender, who had come up through Liverpool’s academy and spent his entire career with the club. He played the full match for Liverpool in the final.
Carragher spent the rest of his career with Liverpool, and would retire in 2013 with the second-most appearances in the club’s history. He has since started working as a television analyst with Sky Sports.
Source: Liverpool F.C.
Sami Hyypiä is a Finnish former defender. Liverpool’s official website calls him “one of the finest centre-backs ever to wear a red shirt.” He played the full match for Liverpool in the final.
Source: Liverpool F.C.
Hyypiä played for Liverpool until 2009, and retired from soccer in 2011, and has since embarked upon a managerial career, most recently managing FC Zürich in Switzerland.
Djimi Traoré is a Malian former defender who played the full match in the final.
Traoré went on to bounce around different clubs in Europe for years before settling in MLS with the Seattle Sounders at the end of his career. He is currently an assistant coach for the Sounders.
Source: Seattle Sounders
John Arne Riise is Norwegian former left back/left winger. He played the full match in the final, but had a penalty saved during the shoot-out.
Riise spent a few more years at Liverpool, followed by stints at Roma, Fulham, and other clubs. Since retiring as a player he has become a soccer agent.
Source: Twitter
Luis García is a Spanish former winger who had joined Liverpool the previous summer from Spanish giants Barcelona. He played the full match in the final.
Garcia spent several more seasons playing for clubs in Europe and, eventually, Mexico, India, and Australia. Since retirement he has worked as a pundit for beIN Sports.
Source: Instagram
Jerzy Dudek is a Spanish former goalkeeper. He came up big during the penalty shoot-out with two crucial saves.
Dudek spent a couple more seasons at Liverpool before moving on to Real Madrid, where he retired in 2011. After retiring from soccer, he took up a career as a race car driver.
Source: Liverpool F.C.
Milan Baroš is a Czech striker. He started and went over 80 minutes in the final.
Baroš would end up leaving Liverpool that summer. He is currently still playing professional soccer, with a club in his native Czech Republic.
Steve Finnan is an Irish former right back. He started for Liverpool in the final but was substituted off for the second half.
Finnan last played for Portsmouth in 2010. After ending his soccer career, he went into the property development business with his brother.
Source: Liverpool Echo
Harry Kewell is an Australian former forward. He started the match for Liverpool but came off in the 23rd minute with an injury.
Source: The Daily Telegraph
Kewell retired as a player in 2014. He has since become the manager of Crawley Town F.C. in League Two of the English Football League.
Vladimír Šmicer is a Czech former midfielder. He came on for Kewell in the final and scored one of the goals during regular time of the match, as well as a penalty during the shoot-out.
Šmicer retired from playing in 2009. In 2014 he ran for European Parliament to raise awareness about childhood obesity, and more recently he participated in the draw for the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
Dietmar Hamann is a German former midfielder who came on in the second half for Liverpool in the final. He also scored a penalty in the shoot-out.
Hamann last played for Milton Keynes Dons as a player-coach 2011. He had further brief managerial stints afterwards, and has also worked as a television pundit.
Source: BBC Sport
Djibril Cissé is a French striker. He came on late in regular time for Liverpool in the final, and scored a penalty in the shoot-out.
Cissé went on to have a long career and play for a wide number of clubs, before finally retiring in 2017. He said at the time that his plans for after his playing days were to “focus on his career as ‘a DJ, producer and pundit.'”
Source: BBC Sport
Rafa Benitez is a Spanish manager who had just taken over Liverpool the previous summer, having previously won two La Liga titles in four years at Valencia C.F.
Benitez continued to manage Liverpool until 2010, after he which he began a string of brief managerial stints at major European clubs such as Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He is currently back in England as the manager of Newcastle United.
