Liverpool FC is about to sign a Nike kit deal worth more than $91 million, the biggest in Premier League history

caption Liverpool celebrates. source Photo by Getty/Oli Scarff

Liverpool FC is about to sign the biggest Premier League kit deal in history with Nike.

Forbes report the deal would be worth more than Manchester United’s $91 million per year agreement with Adidas.

The deal would also be the third highest in world soccer, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid, who bank $122 million and $134 million each year from Nike and Adidas respectively.

Nike already sponsor three other Premier League clubs in Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea FC, and Tottenham Hotspur.

The European champion is currently sponsored by New Balance, however the $55 million per year contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

And Forbes report the club is already on the verge of agreeing a record breaking deal with Nike for the start if the 2020-2021 campaign.

The deal will reportedly be the most lucrative in the history of English soccer, and would eclipse Manchester United’s $91 million per year agreement with Adidas.

The deal would also be the third highest in world soccer, behind only FC Barcelona, which has a $122 million per year agreement with Nike, and Real Madrid, which extended its deal with Adidas earlier this year.

Madrid signed massive $1.2 billion deal with Adidas in May – $134 million per annum – but that figure could rise to as much as $170 million after merchandising, according to Goal.

Nike already produces kits for three other Premier League clubs. Brighton and Hove Albion has been with the American manufacturer since 2014, while London duo Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur signed deals at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea ended its deal with former manufacturer Adidas six years early to sign a 15 year contract with Nike, which is worth $73 million a year.

Tottenham take home half that amount from their agreement with Nike, earning approximately $37 million.

Liverpool is next in action on Saturday when the UEFA Champions League winner takes on Unai Emery’s Arsenal FC at Anfield in a Premier League match.