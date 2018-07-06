‘You’ll never walk alone’: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joins footballers to wish Thai team trapped in cave well

Jurgen Klopp has appeared in a video to wish the Wild Boars team well. Twitter/CNN Sport

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has appeared in a CNN video to send words of encouragement to the Thai football team trapped in a cave.

In the clip, he urged the Wild Boars team – made up of 12 boys aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach – to “stay strong and know that we are with you”, before telling them, “you’ll never walk alone”.

The latter phrase is incidentally Liverpool’s motto and the English Premier League side has a big following in Thailand.

Klopp added: “”We are following all the news and hoping every second that you see daylight again. We are all very optimistic that it will happen, hopefully in minutes, hours or the next few days.”

Other footballers like Brazilian legend Ronaldo and English player John Stones have been sending their well wishes and words of encouragement to the team, which got trapped in the cave by rising water after they ventured in to explore it on June 23.

At a FIFA media event, Ronaldo said: “It is terrible news and the world of football hopes that someone can find a way to take these kids out of there.”

Ahead of England’s quarter-final match against Sweden, Stones revealed that he has been discussing the incident with his teammates. The English defender said: “I’ve been speaking about it with a few of the boys. It’s so sad to see where they are and we hope they get out safe and sound.”

Ahead of its quarter final match against Russia on Saturday, the Croatian team also wrote on its country’s Football Federation website: “We are awed by the bravery and strength that these young boys and their coach have shown amid such frightening circumstances. These are situations that are bigger than sports, but their sporting competitiveness will help them cope with the current challenge.”

Even Japan, which bowed out of the World Cup after being knocked out by Belgium earlier this week, posted a message of support on their Twitter account.