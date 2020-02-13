Livestreams, airport scanners and personal mats among religious measures after 2 churches hit by coronavirus

Two of Singapore’s newest coronavirus cases have been linked to the Grace Assembly of God church, bringing the total number of church-related cases to seven. The Straits Times

Religious authorities in Singapore have ramped up health and safety measures at places of worship here after a second church was linked to the coronavirus on Wednesday (Feb 12).

The seven church-related cases are linked to the Grace Assembly of God church and The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar, which has since stopped all services.

Here are the measures announced by religious authorities and places of worship to protect attendees:

Measures for Christians

Singapore’s Archbishop ordered that canteens in all Catholic churches here be closed and all church classes be suspended.

Many individual churches, including Orchard Road Presbyterian Church and St James Church, have also instituted compulsory temperature-taking and hand sanitising at the door.

Others, like Agape Baptist Church and Bethesda (Katong) Church, now require attendees to declare their names, contact numbers and travel history for contact tracing purposes.

New Creation Church said it would use “state-of-the-art thermal scanners, similar to those used by Changi Airport and hospitals across Singapore” to detect attendees running a fever, while the Kampong Kapor Methodist Church said it would allow worshippers 15 minutes to cool down after their walk from the nearby MRT if they displayed a slight fever, but would ask them to return home if their temperature did not come down after two takings.

Bethesda (Katong) Church also requested attendees with “compromised immunities” don masks when attending church, while The Presbyterian Church in Singapore advised member churches to hand out pre-packaged Holy Communion and have servers wear disposable gloves and masks.

Meanwhile, Grace Independent Baptist Church and the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd said they would do livestreams of masses and services for those who could not attend.

In view of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, live-streaming of Mass from the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd will… Posted by Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Measures for Muslims

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said it was increasing sanitisation of mosque facilities, including door knobs, stair railings and faucets, and provide soap and hand sanitiser.

It also planned to increase ventilation of mosques before congregational and Friday prayers, and ask caregivers dropping off children for pre-school or classes to leave the premises immediately afterwards.

Like in Christian churches, mosques would also do temperature-taking, attendee registration, and run live-steams of events for those who could not attend, MUIS added.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TAKEN BY MOSQUES With the DORSCON Level now at Orange, our mosques have stepped up efforts to… Posted by Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Friday, 7 February 2020

A statement from the Office of the Mufti reassured Muslims that it was acceptable to skip congregational and Friday prayers if they felt unwell.

A second statemented warned prayer attendees that the virus could remain on improperly cleansed carpets used by an infected worshipper, and asked them to bring clean personal mats to cover their prostration area.

It also advised women to bring their own prayer clothing, and reassured attendees that cleaning their hands with hand sanitisers containing alcohol was allowed.

Measures for Buddhists

According to a Feb 5 advisory, the Singapore Buddhist Federation advised Buddhist temples to cancel activities and implement rules that participants of religious gatherings should use their real names when registering to facilitate contact tracking.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Buddhist Lodge said it was increasing the frequency of its cleaning and asked anyone who had been to China recently to avoid visiting for 14 days.

The Buddhist Fellowship Youths group also cancelled its Feb 7 youth service. “It’s advisable for all of us to stay at home,” the group said on Facebook.

Read also: