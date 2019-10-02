This $199,995 luxury tiny home on wheels was built out of an aluminum trailer but looks like an upscale apartment

caption The trailer was designed to be used for “extended off-grid living” and comes with 1,200 watts of solar and 8,700 kWh energy storage. source Living Vehicle

Living Vehicles has designed the 2020 LV, a customizable luxury aluminum trailer with an interior that looks like an upscale apartment.

The 2020 LV uses solar energy and has a “perpetually sustainable” energy source.

The trailer starts at $199,995 and only 25 units will be made.

The trailer was designed to be used for “extended off-grid living” and comes with solar panels that can provide 1,200 watts of energy. The battery can store 8,700 kWh of energy.

The luxury 2020 LV includes a fold-down patio, a kitchen designed by chefs, a 10-inch memory foam queen bed, and a rainfall shower underneath a skylight. There are also over 20 custom packages to better fit the buyers’ needs, including a stainless steel barbecue for the porch and an off-roading package that increases the ground clearance and optimizes the wheels and tires for rough terrain.

The maker claims the air quality inside the trailer is free from chemicals and volatile organic compounds with the help of an optional air filtration system. The all-aluminum exterior of the trailer was created to be naturally sealed against the elements, which means it doesn’t rely on any waterproofing agent.

The trailer can also withstand changing seasons while keeping its occupants comfortable with a conditioned “basement” that has a range from zero to 110 degrees with the 4-Season Extreme Option Package. The company claims the “basement” in the chassis and insulation also keeps tanks, plumbing, and sensitive electronics within the ideal temperature range despite the outside temp.

Living Vehicle will produce 25 examples of the trailer. Keep scrolling to see the $199,995 28-foot luxury trailer:

Living Vehicle claims the trailer was built with “low maintenance, high-end” materials that have been accredited by professionals for low economic impact and energy use.

Buyers can pick between three different colors for the exterior accent wall.

The company claims the air quality inside the trailer is free from chemicals and volatile organic compounds, which include butane and acetone, with the help of an optional air filtration system.

The LV 2020 was designed to be waterproof and doesn’t rely on any chemicals to seal the trailer.

The “spa-style bathroom” has a 36-inch-by-36-inch rainfall shower under a skylight.

The bedroom has a skylight and a 10-inch memory foam mattress on a queen bed. There’s also an optional home theatre with Sonos surround sound add-on to turn the bedroom into a home theater.

The living room’s lounge cushions can be rearranged to create a second queen-sized bed, allowing the trailer to sleep four people in two pairs.

The trailer has a handmade chassis made of aluminum instead of wood.

LV can pet-proof the trailer by adding waterproof and scratch-resistant floors, extra storage space for food and toys, and a Central-Vac system that easily removes pet hair.

The trailer can create its own power source via solar energy and a Volta Power Systems electrical powerhouse.

The “Euro Loft” add-on can increase the sleeping capacity to six by adding a hidden full-size bunk that stays hidden in the ceiling until needed.

The interior has oversized windows, skylights, and an 8-inch sliding glass door. The trailer maker hopes it will allow owners to “experience the empowering beauty of nature inside the comfort of your home.”

The kitchen was designed by chefs, according to Living Vehicle. There’s a removable cooking island and an electric solar refrigerator.

Buyers also have the option to add a stainless steel dishwasher and a three-burner oven with a glass cooktop. There’s an option to upgrade the refrigerator from 9 cubic feet to 12.5 cubic feet.

There’s a 1,500-pound self-supporting deck for outdoor lounging with the option to add an inline propane stainless steel barbecue.

There is about 228 cubic feet of storage total in the trailer.

The trailer has a 16-inch clearance from the ground. However, there’s an Off-Road Option Package that increases the ground clearance and optimizes the wheels and tires.

The solar-powered, 28-foot luxury trailer starts at $199,995, and only 25 units will be produced.