WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The cast of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ 16 years later

caption Hilary Duff and Lalaine starred on “Lizzie McGuire.” source Disney

Disney Channel’s “Lizzie McGuire” series premiered in 2001, and its companion movie debuted in 2003.

Sixteen years later, Disney announced a coming reboot of “Lizzie McGuire,” though so far only Hilary Duff is confirmed as a returning cast member.

Now some the other cast are working on new hit TV shows (like Alex Borstein on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) while others (like Adam Lamberg) seemingly retired from Hollywood life altogether.

Keep reading to see what the cast of “Lizzie McGuire” got up to after the show’s first run.

Sixteen years ago, beloved Disney Channel star Hilary Duff brought her iconic TV character into the movie universe with “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.” This was the first feature film Disney released in theaters that was based on one of its original TV series.

Now “Lizzie McGuire” is getting rebooted for a new series on Disney Plus, a new streaming service launching in November.

Keep reading to see where the main stars of “The Lizzie McGuire” universe are today, and what projects they were best known for after the original show ended.

Hilary Duff played Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel series for three years.

caption “The Lizzie McGuire” movie follows our title character as she graduates from eighth grade and embarks on a life-changing trip to Rome. source Disney

“The Lizzie McGuire Movie” follows our protagonist after eighth grade graduation when she goes on a life-changing trip to Rome.

In the movie, Duff also played Isabella, a famous Italian singer who happens to be Lizzie’s doppelganger.

caption Isabella’s brunette locks are the only difference between her and Lizzie. source Disney

The two wind up sharing a stage and the spotlight at the end of the movie after Isabella’s former singing partner Paulo is outed as a fraud.

Since the movie’s premiere, Duff has released five studio albums and is now starring on TVLand’s “Younger.”

caption Hilary Duff attends the “Younger” season four premiere party in New York City. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

TVLand’s series “Younger” tells the story of single mother trying to revitalize her working life by posing as a millennial. Duff stars as one of the co-workers featured in this TV series. Duff has one son with her ex-husband, NHL player Mike Comrie.

She’ll reprise her role of Lizzie for the coming Disney Plus series, where Lizzie will now be 30 years old and living in New York City.

David Gordon, aka Gordo, was one of Lizzie’s best friends.

caption Gordo was a lovable and off-beat guy who always put Lizzie first. source Disney

In “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” Gordo helps cover for Lizzie after she meets Paulo and starts going on adventures.

But by the end of the movie, Lizzie kisses Gordo and the two seem to finally take the next step in their relationship.

Adam Lamberg won young fans’ hearts as Gordo, but left the acting world shortly after “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”

caption Hilary Duff and Adam Lamberg attend the premiere of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.” source Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

Lamberg only did two more acting jobs, including 2008’s “Beautiful Loser,” and then left behind that career. According to a report from Bustle, Lamberg was working in New York City as a developmental associate at the Irish Arts Center by 2014, and is now off the grid and away from the public eye.

Paulo is the movie’s deceiving love interest who tries to trick Lizzie into helping him scam his fans.

caption In “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” Paulo can’t really sing, and lip-syncs on stage. source Disney

Paulo convinces Lizzie to pose as his former singing partner, Isabella. But Gordo and Isabella come to the rescue and reveal that Paulo has been lip-syncing through his whole career, and only wanted to embarrass Lizzie and peg the blame on Isabella.

Yani Gellman, the actor behind Paulo, has appeared on many TV shows and movies in the years since his days with Lizzie McGuire.

caption Actor Yani Gellman at the premiere of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.” source Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

His career highlights in the years since include roles on “The Young and the Restless,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and horror movies “Jason X” and “47 Meters Down.”

Lizzie’s other best friend was Miranda Sanchez.

caption Miranda, Lizzie, and Gordo were always inseparable, even if they disagreed from time to time. source Disney

Miranda didn’t come on the trip to Italy for “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” but she was a starring part of the original series.

Miranda was played by Lalaine, who has since had roles in various movies and TV shows.

caption Actress Lalaine at Warner Music Group’s 2007 Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Lalaine launched a music career in 2003 after leaving the “Lizzie McGuire” universe, releasing an album called “Inside Story.”

The biggest acting project she’s been a part of since “Lizzie McGuire” was her role as “gossipy girl” in the 2010 movie “Easy A,” which starred Emma Stone.

Ethan Craft was the airheaded classmate of Lizzie, Gordo, and Miranda.

caption Lizzie and Miranda both had perpetual crushes on Ethan in middle school. source Disney

He was one of the more memorable side-characters on “Lizzie McGuire,” always making an appearance when Lizzie and Miranda’s crushes were a topic of interest or for comic relief.

Actor Clayton Snyder played Ethan on “Lizzie McGuire,” which was his first acting role.

caption Clayton Snyder at the premiere of “No Letting Go” on March 25, 2016 in North Hollywood, California. source Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images

Snyder costarred in the 2017 thriller “Reunion” and a comedy web series called “Mondays.” Like with his other “Lizzie McGuire” costars, there’s no word yet on Synder returning for the rebooted series.

Miss Ungermeyer was the strict student chaperon overseeing Lizzie and Gordo’s class trip to Rome.

caption Miss Ungermeyer didn’t appear in the original Disney Channel show, only the movie. source Disney

She was quick to crack down on the students, but Lizzie evaded her grasp just long enough to meet Paulo.

Alex Borstein played Miss Ungermeyer, and now she’s starring on Amazon’s original TV series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Alex Borstein attends a “Mrs. Maisel” press event in 2018. source Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

Borstein plays Susie Myerson on the Emmy-award winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” where her skill at bringing sharp-witted characters to life is put to use as the title-character’s comedy manager.

Lizzie’s conniving younger brother Matt was always trying to find a way to embarrass his sister.

caption Matt’s video camera was at the center of many plots. source Disney

In “The Lizzie McGuire Movie,” Matt found evidence of Lizzie’s adventures with Paulo on internet gossip sites, and quickly concocted a plan to get his family to Rome and get Lizzie into trouble.

Matt was played by Jake Thomas, who is still an actor and also a photographer.

caption One of Thomas’ selfies he recently shared on Instagram. source Jake Thomas/Instagram

Though “Lizzie McGuire” was perhaps his last major role, Thomas has since appeared on many TV shows, including “CSI.” He also starred in the 2018 movie “Baja.”

Thomas’ Instagram account is full examples of his own bright photography.

Lizzie’s protective and loving mom, Jo, wound up following her daughter to Rome.

caption The distance was too much to bear. source Disney

Matt’s plan to get his parents to Rome worked after he lies and says he misses his sister.

Hallie Todd, the star behind Jo McGuire, went on to appear in several major movies including “The Mooring.”

caption Hallie Todd in horror movie “The Mooring.” source In House Media/Lionsgate

Todd co-wrote a family drama film she also stars in called “The Last Champion,” which premiered in 2018.

Last but not least, Lizzie’s dad Sam was an essential character on the series’ beloved nuclear family.

caption Lizzie gets her klutzy nature from Sam. source Disney

Sam was a good dad who is always on hand to help his kids. Always supportive of Lizzie, he tried to keep Jo from being too overprotective.

Robert Carradine continues to star in and produce movies.

caption Robert Carradine attends a Hollywood event in March 2018. source Charles Gallay/Getty Images

Most recently, Carradine produced the 2017 movie “Solitary Confinement,” and stars in the 2018 horror film “Specter.”