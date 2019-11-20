The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ sequel show is bringing back Adam Lamberg as Gordo

- source
- Ali Goldstein/Disney
- Adam Lamberg will reprise his role as Gordo on the coming Disney Plus “Lizzie McGuire” sequel series.
- The show’s star, Hilary Duff, announced the news in a special video showing the actress on set and in costume as the now-30-year-old Lizzie.
- Duff talks about how excited she is to know that all the original actors who played Lizzie’s family will return – and then she’s interrupted.
- “Wait, wait, wait,” Lamberg says as he enters the frame. “The fam’s not complete without me. Gordo’s back.”
- Gordo and Lizzie were best friends for the duration of the original Disney Channel show, and then finally became romantically involved at the end of the 2003 “Lizzie McGuire Movie.”
- To learn more about the coming sequel series, read everything we know about the new “Lizzie McGuire” show here.
- Watch the full video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.