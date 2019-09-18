Lizzo apologized for ‘putting that girl on blast’ after she publicly accused a Postmates delivery person of stealing her food

caption Lizzo is currently on the road for her “Cuz I Love You Too” tour. source Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Lizzo posted a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday that accused a Postmates delivery person of stealing her food.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” Lizzo wrote. “She lucky I don’t fight no more.”

After getting backlash, especially for publicly shaming a specific worker, Lizzo apologized for “putting that girl on blast.”

“I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger,” Lizzo wrote. “Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

Lizzo has apologized after publicly accusing a Postmates delivery person of stealing her food.

The apology came after Lizzo deleted her original accusation.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. She lucky I don’t fight no more,” the 31-year-old singer wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. She also attached a photo of the delivery woman.

As Us Weekly reported, although the tweet racked up tens of thousands of likes, it was also widely condemned for its specificity and “pettiness.” Many fans criticized Lizzo for assuming the worst – as well as “publicly shaming someone in the service industry” instead of handling the issue internally.

According to Us Weekly, the Twitter account for Postmates Support reached out within minutes of Lizzo posting the accusation. In her reply, she said she had already sent them a direct message.

Despite the backlash, however, many fans seemed satisfied with Lizzo’s apology.

“Really glad you see this POV, and regret making it public on Twitter,” one person replied.

“Your fellow celebrities should learn from this,” another wrote. “I hate when I see celebs retweeting things so that their fans can come attack that person…when someone hurts themselves or someone else cuz of the bullying that goes on with this app, then we won’t think ‘dragging’ is so funny.”

Others thought Lizzo had “every right” to post the original tweet.

“I went through the same thing about a month ago with a postmate delivery driver,” one person replied. “It’s annoying and just wrong when you’re waiting for food you paid for and they don’t actually deliver it. That’s stealing.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Postmates told Page Six, “As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”