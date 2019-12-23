Lizzo shared inspiring photos of herself before and after she got famous, along with a heartwarming message to fans: ‘Your time is coming’

caption Lizzo is known for her songs like “Juice” and “Truth Hurts.” source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo shared photos of herself before and after she made it big, along with an inspiring message to her fans.

On Twitter, the singer posted a picture taken of her working as a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, and a photo of her for her “Saturday Night Live” debut in a similar outfit.

“Your time is coming,” Lizzo captioned the photo, telling her fans, “don’t stop… we need you.”

Both pictures show the singer, born Melissa Jefferson, in Statue of Liberty costumes, although one was the result of her job as a sign spinner for Liberty Taxes, while the other was for her “Saturday Night Live” debut.

On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

Along with the photos, Lizzo urged her fans to follow their dreams.

“Don’t stop… we need you. Your time is coming,” she wrote in her tweet.

Lizzo’s followers had nothing but love for the singer after she posted the heartwarming photos to Twitter, with fans praising her for her “growth” and dedication.

Even though many listeners are just now discovering Lizzo this year, the 31-year-old singer has been making music since 2013, and released her latest album, “Cuz I Love You,” this year.

“Cuz I Love You” was a critical and commercial success upon its release, and Lizzo is nominated for several awards at this year’s Grammys, including best new artist and album of the year.