Lizzo bought out an entire strip club to host a Grammys after-party but now it’s causing backlash online

“Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo celebrated the Grammys with a lavish after-party at a strip club.

The performer, who won three awards at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, reportedly rented out the entire Crazy Girl Strip Club in Los Angeles to keep the party going even after the ceremony was over.

Stars like Lil Nas X and Dua Lipa were invited to the event, but a few Twitter users were critical of the “Don’t Start Now” singer’s decision to patronize a strip club.

“Juice” singer Lizzo celebrated the Grammys with an extravagant after-party at a strip club in Los Angeles on Sunday after the awards show was over.

After winning three awards during the ceremony, including best pop solo performance, Lizzo headed to the Crazy Girl Strip Club, which she apparently bought out for the entire evening.

During a conversation with “Old Town Road” singer and Grammy performer Lil Nas X, Lizzo revealed her party was going to last through the evening. “My party’s all night, I bought the strip club all night,” she told Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X wasn’t the only big name artist invited to Lizzo’s lavish after party – footage posted to Twitter shows “Don’t Start Now” singer Dua Lipa showering strippers with dollar bills while attending Lizzo’s party.

But the hashtag #dualipasioverparty soon began trending on Twitter after a few accounts called out Lipa for her actions at the club, which they felt weren’t appropriate or feminist. However, the majority of the tweets using the hashtag were, in fact, defending Lipa for her decision to attend Lizzo’s after-party.

Wait so Women aren't allowed to go to strip clubs now? Istg y'all don't even know how toxic this cancel culture is getting. Y'all got nerve to cancel Dua Lipa for going to a strip club mean while there are men in the same industry that do this on a daily basis#dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/PZXChb5rRW — Taffyana (@TaeTaffy) January 28, 2020

Sooo let me get this straight, you’re cancelling Dua because she went to a strip club, claiming she’s anti feminism, the same feminism that shouldn’t stigmatize sex workers? Okay. #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/IeLmcSOm7z — Lav ☾ (@witchyleia) January 28, 2020

hold on ???? y’all cancelling her because she went to a strip club? y’all stigmatize stripping and make it harder for it to be safe. damn leave dua alone #dualipaisoverparty — ♡ electra ♡ (@blondeperfume) January 28, 2020

Going to a strip club is against feminism????? Someone please explain why? Isn’t feminism supporting ALL types of jobs a women decides to take? Isn’t feminism fight for the rights of sex industry workers? #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/pB19Z9QUEE — SN⁷#BLACKSWAN????????| #BԵՏisComing ???? (@2k20isameme) January 28, 2020

Some even called out the double standard in the music industry.

Okay but all your favorite rappers basically live in strip clubs, I guess y’all ain’t ready for that conversation. #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/irewdhGja0 — Xotic Sinx (@XoticSinx) January 28, 2020

It's okay for rappers or men to go to strip clubs, but not Dua Lipa? #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/zw6Yi0lPvy — Ashly – #FightForWonho (@kpopisnowmylife) January 28, 2020

Y'all: don't shame sex workers Dua lipa: *supports sex workers* Yall: #dualipaisoverparty — lexi (@lostinduaa) January 28, 2020

Others just felt the whole thing was ridiculous, attributing the original criticisms of Lipa to “Russian bots” and calling out stans for being too sensitive.

Y'all really let some russian bots fool you once again. Nobody "cancelled" dua lipa over some dumb shit like "going to a strip club" this is just bots trying to make woke black Twitter & cancel culture look bad, and y'all fell for it #dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/BiPZshJ7fO — Hot Girl Luna (@BigKumiteEnergy) January 28, 2020

Y’all will literally find anyone at anytime and cancel them over anything . Like it’s someone new EVERYDAY. I. AM . TIIIIIIIIRED. ????#dualipaisoverparty pic.twitter.com/DLQGytfguS — Miracle ☠️ (@miracleaddams) January 28, 2020

Representatives for Lizzo and Lipa didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.