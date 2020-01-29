Lizzo revealed she’d been planning her show-stopping Grammys performance since high school: ‘The rest is history’

View this post on Instagram

it all started with 4 words scribbled in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA. And the rest is history! All I needed was the team to bring my dreams to life. I am nothing without you, my family @quinnwilsonn @jemelmcwilliams @q_thervandross @marko_monroe @brettalannelson @theshelbyswain @iwantalexx @erierinailz | Thank you to the beautiful orchestra and my ballerinas and of course THA BIG GRRRLS… we here now baby!