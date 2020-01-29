Lizzo revealed she’d been planning her show-stopping Grammys performance since high school: ‘The rest is history’

Lizzo performed

Lizzo performed “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts” at the Grammys on Sunday.
Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
  • “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she’d been planning her show-stopping Grammys performance since high school.
  • “It all started with 4 words scribbled in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA. And the rest is history!” the singer captioned a series of photos from her performance at the awards show.
  • Lizzo, who brought down the house with her renditions of “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts,” went on to thank her team for bringing her dreams to life, calling them her “family.”
  • In addition to giving one of the best performances of the night, the singer also took home three awards at the 2020 Grammys, including best pop vocal performance.
