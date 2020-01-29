Lizzo revealed she’d been planning her show-stopping Grammys performance since high school: ‘The rest is history’

- source
- Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
- “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she’d been planning her show-stopping Grammys performance since high school.
- “It all started with 4 words scribbled in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA. And the rest is history!” the singer captioned a series of photos from her performance at the awards show.
- Lizzo, who brought down the house with her renditions of “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts,” went on to thank her team for bringing her dreams to life, calling them her “family.”
- In addition to giving one of the best performances of the night, the singer also took home three awards at the 2020 Grammys, including best pop vocal performance.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
View this post on Instagram
it all started with 4 words scribbled in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA. And the rest is history! All I needed was the team to bring my dreams to life. I am nothing without you, my family @quinnwilsonn @jemelmcwilliams @q_thervandross @marko_monroe @brettalannelson @theshelbyswain @iwantalexx @erierinailz | Thank you to the beautiful orchestra and my ballerinas and of course THA BIG GRRRLS… we here now baby!
- Read more:
- Lizzo bought out an entire strip club to host a Grammys after-party but now it’s causing backlash online
- The only picture you need to see from the Grammys is Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X cuddling for a photo
- Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler yelled ‘Lizzo I f—ing love you!’ in the middle of his Grammys performance, but the moment was bleeped on air
- Lizzo wants people to focus on her music more than her body: ‘I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved’