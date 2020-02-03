Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and music sensation Lizzo apparently hung out during the Super Bowl

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lizzo were two of the many celebrities who traveled to Miami to watch Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night.

Bezos posted a photo to Twitter posing alongside Lizzo, along with the caption: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% @lizzo‘s biggest fan.”

Bezos has shown up on social media alongside pop singers before: He appeared with Katy Perry and “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X in 2019 after the two performed at a concert for Amazon employees.

The richest man in the world attended the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday night, but the highlight of the 56-year-old’s night may have been meeting one of the hottest singers right now: Lizzo.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos posted a photo to Twitter during the NFL championship game showing himself alongside Lizzo, the flute-playing artist behind viral hits like “Juice” and “Good As Hell.” In his tweet, Bezos borrowed a famed line from Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts.”

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% @lizzo’s biggest fan,” Bezos wrote on Twitter, alongside his photo with the singer.

Bezos and Lizzo were two of the many celebrities who turned out Sunday night to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers to win the title of NFL Super Bowl champions. Other famous attendees at the game included actors Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, whose fiancée Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

Additionally, Bezos wasn’t the only tech executive in attendance. Apple executive Eddy Cue, who oversees products including Apple Music, was spotted chatting up McCartney.

Meanwhile, Bezos is known for making cameo appearances on social media alongside the pop world’s most notable singers. To celebrate Amazon Prime Day in 2019, Amazon invited tens of thousands of employees to a concert featuring Katy Perry and “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X. Photos posted on Instagram showed Bezos hanging out with the singers after their performances.